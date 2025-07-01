2025-07-17 Thursday

Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.
PANews2025/07/01 18:31
Bloomberg: Deutsche Bank plans to launch cryptocurrency custody service in 2026

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch a digital asset custody service next year and
PANews2025/07/01 18:28
Pantera Capital Launches Digital Asset Reserve Fund, Now Open to Investors

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Pantera Capital announced that it has created a fund to provide investors with investment opportunities in digital asset reserves. The
PANews2025/07/01 18:24
Trump's second son hints at possible run for US presidency

PANews reported on July 1 that according to reports from the British Guardian and Agence France-Presse, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, recently hinted that he or
PANews2025/07/01 18:12
What will the macro environment look like next? Analyzing four possible scenarios

A choice at a crossroads The market is holding its breath, almost regarding the Fed's rate cut as the starting gun for a new round of asset mania. However, a
PANews2025/07/01 18:00
Circle’s ‘compliant’ USDC is the go-to for DPRK hackers: ZachXBT

On-chain investigator ZachXBT has raised concerns over USDC stablecoin issuer Circle’s compliance standards and its growing use among malicious actors. According to ZachXBT, North Korean IT workers have been using USDC (USDC) to move millions in illicit payments. The on-chain…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 17:55
US amendment bill to end corruption in crypto failed to pass

PANews reported on July 1 that U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley said on the X platform that his proposed amendment to "End Corruption in Cryptocurrency" was not passed due to opposition
PANews2025/07/01 17:52
South Korean fintech firm Travel Wallet partners with Avalanche to develop KRW-based stablecoin

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Edaily, South Korean fintech startup Travel Wallet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Layer1 blockchain platform Avalanche to jointly explore
PANews2025/07/01 17:32
Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

Japanese online claw machine operator CyberStep is launching a new business arm called CRYPTECH Capital which will generate tokens used to buy BTC and ETH as reserve assets. According to a recent report on CoinDesk Japan, the company that operates…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 17:15
Publicly traded company Thumzup announces $6.5 million registered direct offering to explore accumulating more cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 1 that according to investing.com, Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced on Monday that it has reached a final agreement with investors to conduct a
PANews2025/07/01 17:14

