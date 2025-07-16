2025-07-17 Thursday

Strategy executives: Even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, there is still enough collateral to cover all liabilities

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Bitcoin News, Strategy's Bitcoin strategy manager Chaitanya Jain said that even if the price of Bitcoin falls to $20,000, "Strategy will still
PANews2025/07/16 19:37
EU Sanctions A7 Crypto Network Linked to Russian Election Interference

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Decrypt, the EU has sanctioned key actors who used cryptocurrencies to interfere in elections and circumvent sanctions, including the pro-Kremlin Simeon Boikov
PANews2025/07/16 19:30
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Paidun monitoring, the development team of the Ethereum Foundation has transferred 1,000 ETH (worth approximately US$3.15 million) to the address EF2 (0xc061...0B6d).
PANews2025/07/16 18:47
Ark Invest sold $13.3 million of Coinbase shares and $8.7 million of Bitcoin ETF yesterday

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold 34,207 shares of Coinbase from its ARKW fund on July 15, worth approximately US$13.3 million.
PANews2025/07/16 18:24
DEA, FBI Seize $10 Million in Cryptocurrency Linked to Sinaloa Drug Cartel

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized
PANews2025/07/16 18:17
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
PANews2025/07/16 18:11
Eclipse Foundation to airdrop 100 million ES tokens to early adopters

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, a spokesperson for the Eclipse Foundation said that it has launched its native ES token and will airdrop it to
PANews2025/07/16 18:09
Matrixport’s Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Matrixport's digital asset platform Matrixdock has joined the Singapore Precious Metals Market Association (SBMA).
PANews2025/07/16 18:01
Peter Thiel-backed entity acquires 9.1% stake in BitMine Immersion

PANews reported on July 16 that according to a document disclosed by The Block, entities associated with Peter Thiel have acquired 9.1% of the shares of Ethereum reserve company BitMine
PANews2025/07/16 17:50
PayPal launches PYUSD rewards program and expands into Arbitrum

PayPal’s Paxos-powered stablecoin, PYUSD is offering rewards for holders who hold at least 1 PYUSD in their Cryptocurrencies Hub. The stablecoin has also launched on the Arbitrum chain. According to the latest update on the payment firm’s cryptocurrency terms and…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 17:48

GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others

CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF