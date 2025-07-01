MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had
BTC
$118,674.04
+0.11%
ETH
$3,419.54
+6.48%
NET
$0.00013172
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:54
Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1%
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed
TRUMP
$9.926
+0.51%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:50
Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing
Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
NOT
$0.002394
+6.68%
NOW
$0.01024
-15.78%
CLEAR
$0.03772
+19.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 22:40
Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16
PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of
CHANGE
$0.00234301
+4.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:38
Powell: We believe that a stablecoin framework needs to be established and progress is being made
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we believe it is necessary to establish a stablecoin framework and progress is being made.
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:33
FATF’s crypto checklist hints at the next regulatory crackdown
The FATF is shaping global crypto rules from behind the scenes, with stablecoins and DeFi next in line for scrutiny.
DEFI
$0.0022
-3.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:33
Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on
ROSE
$0.0288
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:26
BNB Chain Foundation strategically holds IDOL, MEET48 Global Idol Finals Report sets a record of consuming 16 million tokens
On June 30, BNB Chain Foundation officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL . Prior to this, MEET48, the world's first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and
BNB
$722.97
+3.65%
AI
$0.156
+2.22%
IDOL
$0.01701
+5.71%
TOKEN
$0.01973
+18.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:24
Boba receives $70 million in capital commitments and reaches token transfer agreement with FTX Recovery Trust
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Chainwire, the Boba Governance Foundation announced that it has received a $70 million funding commitment from the Awaken Foundation and LDA Capital
BOBA
$0.10273
-0.67%
TOKEN
$0.01973
+18.64%
TRUST
$0.0007927
+13.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:13
Bitcoin Layer2 network Botanix mainnet launched, reducing block time to 5 seconds
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Botanix Labs, the development team of Botanix, announced today that its Bitcoin native blockchain project Botanix mainnet has been officially
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:03
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF