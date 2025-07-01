MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy
DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 241 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 1 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $241 million, of which $80.1165 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:30
Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025
Leading Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart think that the odds of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot exchange-traded funds (ETFS) for Solana, Litecoin and XRP have surged to a unprecedented 95% for 2025. Could this be a transformative moment for altcoins, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail.. The post Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
SPOT
$0.000000000000000189
-5.50%
XRP
$3.2334
+9.22%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/07/01 23:27
The US SEC is exploring common listing standards for token-based ETFs to simplify the approval process
PANews reported on July 1 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is reportedly working with exchanges to develop universal listing standards for token-based ETFs, which is still
TOKEN
$0.01975
+18.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:17
Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will pay attention to Musk and is not worried about
NOT
$0.002388
+6.41%
DOGE
$0.21249
+5.62%
TRUMP
$9.923
+0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:15
Mastercard to expand crypto team, hires two senior staff to advance blockchain initiatives
PANews reported on July 1 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Mastercard is expanding its crypto business team and plans to recruit two vice president-level executives at its U.S. headquarters.
U
$0.01238
+0.32%
VICE
$0.01854
+6.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:10
Lummis’ crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate revision process has lasted for more than 24 hours, but Senator Lummis's cryptocurrency tax
MORE
$0.05172
+0.74%
U
$0.01238
+0.32%
SENATE
$0.01611
-23.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:05
James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices,
BTC
$118,651.49
+0.05%
WYNN
$0.0003585
-3.86%
DROP
$0.000011
-15.38%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:04
Crypto hacks are a wake-up call for DeFi
Crypto hacks underscore the urgent need for CEXs and DeFi to overhaul their security, collaborate on risk management and embrace self-regulation.
DEFI
$0.0022
-3.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 23:01
Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings
MOBILE
$0.0004587
+12.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 22:58
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF