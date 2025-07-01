2025-07-17 Thursday

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

DDC Enterprise, best known for its Asian food brands, has entered the big leagues. With a half-billion-dollar war chest and heavyweight backers, the company is making an audacious play to dominate corporate Bitcoin holdings. In a press release on July…
Crypto.news2025/07/01 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 241 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 1 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $241 million, of which $80.1165 million
PANews2025/07/01 23:30
Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025

Leading Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart think that the odds of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot exchange-traded funds (ETFS) for Solana, Litecoin and XRP have surged to a unprecedented 95% for 2025.  Could this be a transformative moment for altcoins, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail.. The post Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
SpotSquad
XRP
99Bitcoins2025/07/01 23:27
The US SEC is exploring common listing standards for token-based ETFs to simplify the approval process

PANews reported on July 1 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is reportedly working with exchanges to develop universal listing standards for token-based ETFs, which is still
TokenFi
PANews2025/07/01 23:17
Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will pay attention to Musk and is not worried about
Notcoin
DOGE
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews2025/07/01 23:15
Mastercard to expand crypto team, hires two senior staff to advance blockchain initiatives

PANews reported on July 1 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Mastercard is expanding its crypto business team and plans to recruit two vice president-level executives at its U.S. headquarters.
U Coin
Vice
PANews2025/07/01 23:10
Lummis’ crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate revision process has lasted for more than 24 hours, but Senator Lummis's cryptocurrency tax
Moonveil
U Coin
SIDUS HEROES
PANews2025/07/01 23:05
James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices,
Bitcoin
Anita Max Wynn
DROP
PANews2025/07/01 23:04
Crypto hacks are a wake-up call for DeFi

Crypto hacks underscore the urgent need for CEXs and DeFi to overhaul their security, collaborate on risk management and embrace self-regulation.
DeFi
PANews2025/07/01 23:01
Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings
Helium Mobile
PANews2025/07/01 22:58

