Explore OPTO Miner’s green cloud mining platform for passive income
In Aberdeen’s push toward a cleaner energy future, OPTO Miner is merging renewable power with cloud mining to make crypto earnings greener, smarter, and more accessible. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 15:14
Data: Bitcoin mining company BitFuFu's Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,709
PANews reported on July 2 that Bitcoin mining company BitFuFu released its operating data for the first half of the year. Bitcoin holdings increased to 1,709 and the hash rate
PANews
2025/07/02 15:10
A wallet recharged 35 million H to the exchange 12 hours ago, worth about 2.7 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet 0x859e recharged 35 million H (about 2.7 million US dollars) to the exchange 12 hours ago. The price of
PANews
2025/07/02 15:00
After AI "sinks", is it time for Web3 to show its prowess?
Author:Haotian Recently, I have observed the AI industry and found an increasingly "downward" change: from the original mainstream consensus of competing for concentrated computing power and "large" models, a branch
PANews
2025/07/02 15:00
SEC lays out disclosure rules for crypto ETFs as it eyes clearer listing path
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a more structured system for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and has issued new guidance aimed at bringing more clarity to the registration process. In a statement released July 1, the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 14:51
CryptoQuant: Unrealized profits for long-term BTC holders drop to around 220%
PANews reported on July 2 that CryptoQuant tweeted that analyst Darkfost believes that LTH (long-term holders) have seen a decline in unrealized profits, while BTC is still close to its
PANews
2025/07/02 14:51
Litecoin Price Forecast: Whale offloads LTC tokens, raising correction concerns
Litecoin (LTC) is flashing early signs of a potential correction as bearish signals begin to mount. LTC is hovering around $84 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from a key resistance earlier in the week.
LTC
$101.48
+5.09%
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 14:27
Why the US Supreme Court will let IRS access Coinbase user data
The United States Supreme Court recently rejected a Coinbase user’s petition to question an Internal Revenue Service summons forcing the exchange to turn in transaction information for crypto customers.
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 14:13
Arizona governor vetoes bill to create Bitcoin Reserve from seized assets
Arizona has vetoed bill HB 2324 to create Bitcoin Reserve funded by criminal forfeiture, marking the third time the state has blocked a digital asset reserve proposal. In a veto letter to House Speaker Steve Montenegro, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 14:12
Central Bank: Starting from August 1, cash purchases of gold exceeding 100,000 yuan will need to be reported
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Beijing Business Daily, the People's Bank of China issued the "Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Management Measures for Precious Metals and Gemstones
PANews
2025/07/02 13:47
