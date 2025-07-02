MEXC Exchange
Trump: A trade agreement has been reached with Vietnam, and the Vietnamese market will be fully open to the United States
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: I just reached a trade agreement with Vietnam. This will be a lot of cooperation between our
PANews
2025/07/02 22:54
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:50
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most
Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
PANews
2025/07/02 22:46
Stablecoins power 75% of crypto payments across Europe, report shows
Stablecoin purchases dominate crypto payments in Europe, with Poland in the lead.
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:37
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
PANews
2025/07/02 22:29
DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases
PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Solana Ecosystem listed company DeFi Development Corp (stock code DFDV) disclosed details of a $112.5 million private placement, which will
PANews
2025/07/02 22:26
U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on
PANews
2025/07/02 22:14
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,162 ETH
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC (about $234.93 million) today; Fidelity had an outflow of
PANews
2025/07/02 22:10
Belgian bank KBC to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services for retail customers
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, KBC, one of the largest banks in Belgium, plans to provide Bitcoin and Ethereum investment services to retail customers through its
PANews
2025/07/02 22:08
REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF is now live
PANews reported on July 2 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote on the X platform: "The first Solana staking ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) is officially launched; the new ETF
PANews
2025/07/02 22:03
