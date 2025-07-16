2025-07-17 Thursday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

Inspiration rarely strikes where one expects. The genesis of PrivyCycle did not emerge from the predictable hum of laptops at ETHCC’s hackathon floor, but rather from the electric tension of a Berlin summer stage in June 2025. There, beneath the…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.4-13.97%
RWAX
APP$0.004852+0.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002395+6.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000641+4.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 20:58
Bank of America CEO: May collaborate with other partners on stablecoins

Bank of America CEO: May collaborate with other partners on stablecoins

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Bank of America CEO Moynihan said that we may cooperate with other partners on stablecoins.
america party
AMERICA$0.000482-9.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06019-3.44%
MAY
MAY$0.05733-0.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:56
Belgravia Hartford raises $7.9 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

Belgravia Hartford raises $7.9 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 16 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Belgravia Hartford raised US$5 million and CAD$4 million (a total of US$7.9 million) through convertible bonds
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:51
Eskom Grid Surges to 60.6%—Is South Africa Poised for Its Bitcoin Mining Plan?

Eskom Grid Surges to 60.6%—Is South Africa Poised for Its Bitcoin Mining Plan?

South Africa’s state-run power utility, Eskom, has posted a notable uptick in performance, marking a milestone in a long-struggling electricity supply system. According to a June 2025 electricity update by Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA), the utility’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF) hit an average of 60.6% for the month, the first time this year that Eskom surpassed the 60% mark. More critically, it comes just as Eskom begins to explore new frontiers, among them, Bitcoin mining. Source: Eskom & Minerals Council SA Eskom Sees Stability Gains Amid Winter Demand, But Long-Term Challenges Persist Eskom has shown signs of short-term recovery after years of persistent blackouts, failing infrastructure, and rising debt. The utility managed to avoid load-shedding through most of June and into July, marking a rare period of stability for the national grid. According to André Lourens, chief economist at MCSA, the improved performance reflects a combination of reduced maintenance, better plant output, and strategic use of emergency reserves. “Emergency reserves were sufficient and used strategically to balance the grid, even as the system came under pressure,” he said. Eskom’s Energy Availability Factor (EAF), a measure of plant readiness, typically improves in winter as maintenance is scaled back. In early June, the utility brought 2,500 MW of generation capacity back online ahead of a cold front, helping keep unplanned outages below the 15,000 MW threshold that often triggers Stage 2 load-shedding. Eskom’s Winter Outlook projects that if unplanned outages remain below 13,000 MW, the country can avoid blackouts altogether. Even in a less favorable scenario with 15,000 MW in outages , blackouts would be limited to 21 days over the 153-day winter season. The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) also released a 52-week forecast, indicating Eskom has adequate capacity to meet demand and reserve requirements through July 2026, even factoring in up to 17,200 MW in unplanned outages. Still, electricity production remains below pre-pandemic levels. Eskom is currently producing around 16,800 GWh per month, up from earlier in the year but still short of the 17,100 GWh monthly average in 2024 and far below the 19,000 GWh peak in 2019. Eskom 52-week outlook Source: Eskom & Minerals Council SA Lourens said output could edge slightly higher in July and August as winter demand peaks. Financially, the utility remains under pressure. Electricity sales have fallen 16% over the past decade, from 217.9 TWh in 2014 to 183.3 TWh in 2024. Revenue, however, has risen 115% over the same period, largely due to steep tariff increases. The average electricity price rose from R0.71 per kWh in 2014 to R2.12 in 2025. Despite falling demand and rising costs, Eskom’s workforce remains bloated. While employee numbers have dropped from 50,000 to 40,000 over the past decade, the World Bank estimates only 14,200 are needed. Labor costs have soared, increasing nearly tenfold since the 1990s. With R403 billion ($22.7 billion) in debt, Eskom is now exploring new revenue opportunities. CEO Dan Marokane recently suggested repurposing excess electricity to support energy-intensive sectors such as AI, data centers, and Bitcoin mining . Eskom Eyes Bitcoin Mining, AI as Part of Future Energy Strategy Amid Operational Setbacks Eskom is exploring Bitcoin mining and AI-driven data centers as potential solutions to utilize surplus generation capacity and stabilize its finances, according to CEO Dan Marokane. Speaking at the BizNews Conference earlier this month, Marokane said the utility is drawing lessons from the United States, where Bitcoin mining operations have contributed to grid flexibility by reducing power use during high-demand periods. 🚨 Eskom explores supporting Bitcoin mining, AI, and data centers as South Africa’s utility confronts falling electricity sales, debt, and renewable competition. #Eskom #BitcoinMining https://t.co/1iB479D9fg — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 1, 2025 Eskom is studying similar demand-response models, such as Texas-based Riot Platforms, which earned $32 million in 2023 by cutting power consumption during a heatwave. “There are exciting opportunities around AI and data centers, but also within the space of Bitcoin,” said Marokane. However, environmental concerns persist. A 2024 study in Nature Communications linked major U.S. mining facilities to air pollution across state lines, while their energy use surpassed that of Los Angeles. Although global Bitcoin mining is gradually shifting toward renewables, 52.4% as of the latest Cambridge report , natural gas remains the primary energy source, replacing coal. Eskom’s shift in strategy comes as it continues to struggle with unplanned outages and rising operating costs. From June 13 to 19, outages briefly surged to over 15,000 MW, forcing the utility to increase its use of expensive open-cycle gas turbines. Diesel spending has reached R4.51 billion so far this year—more than double the same period in 2024. The utility is also dealing with delays at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. The return of Unit 1 has been pushed back by at least a month after inspections revealed defects in four steam generator tubes. Eskom confirmed that the defects have been addressed in line with safety standards, following assistance from international specialists. Despite the setbacks, Marokane said Eskom must evolve. “The business has to reinvent itself and use part of this baseload in a way that can help it manage the remainder of its debt pile,” he said.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.036443+1.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.4-13.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.17867+0.61%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06019-3.44%
SuperRare
RARE$0.06165+4.93%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 20:48
Bulgaria's 2018 Bitcoin Sales Cost It $25 Billion in Debt Repayment

Bulgaria's 2018 Bitcoin Sales Cost It $25 Billion in Debt Repayment

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Bulgarian government disposed of a batch of confiscated bitcoins in 2018, which, calculated at the current market price, has exceeded
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:47
The giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position to $476 million this evening

The giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position to $476 million this evening

PANews reported on July 16 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the giant whale AguilaTrades increased its BTC 20x long position back to US$476 million this evening. The
Bitcoin
BTC$118,647.15-0.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:39
GMX: GLP's funds on Arbitrum have been fully recovered

GMX: GLP's funds on Arbitrum have been fully recovered

PANews reported on July 16 that GMX officially announced the follow-up progress of the GMX V1 vulnerability attack on Arbitrum worth about $42 million. After successful negotiations, GLP's funds on
GMX
GMX$13.29+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:35
The annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, and the monthly rate of PPI in June was 0%

The annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, and the monthly rate of PPI in June was 0%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of PPI in the United States in June was 2.3%, which was expected to be 2.5%, and the
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.4-13.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:31
GameStop Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Trading Cards, Collectibles

GameStop Considers Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Trading Cards, Collectibles

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Cointelegraph, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday that due to rising costs, the company
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00006499+15.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:27
U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman: House has the votes to push three cryptocurrency measures

U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chairman: House has the votes to push three cryptocurrency measures

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Hill, chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, said that we have enough votes to promote the stablecoin bill, and
U Coin
U$0.01243+0.48%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017896+3.70%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04141-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 20:24

Trending News

More

GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others

CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF