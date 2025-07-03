2025-07-17 Thursday

Most of the $250 million BTC short positions of an insider trader were liquidated, leaving only $43.68 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, user "Insider Brother" @qwatio had his short positions liquidated 8 times last night, and most of his short positions
Bitcoin
BTC$118,647.15-0.33%
PANews2025/07/03 08:21
OpenAI denies authorizing Robinhood to launch tokenized stocks

PANews reported on July 3 that OpenAI stated on the social media platform X that the so-called "OpenAI tokens" launched by Robinhood were not authorized or supported by cooperation. OpenAI
PANews2025/07/03 08:18
Ripple applies for a US banking license after Circle, and its subsidiary Standard Custody applies for a Federal Reserve master account

PANews reported on July 3 that Ripple submitted an application for a federal banking license to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on Wednesday. If approved,
PANews2025/07/03 08:05
Coinbase Adds Sky (SKY) and USDS (USDS) to Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Sky (SKY) and USDS (USDS) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
PANews2025/07/03 07:59
Trending crypto under $0.002 eyes to flip ADA, Tron, and DOGE by the coming bull run

LILPEPE under $0.002 is gaining fast as investors eye it to rival ADA, TRX, and DOGE in the next major bull run. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/03 07:22
Ripple Applies for US Banking License – Could Federal Oversight Supercharge Its Stablecoin RLUSD?

Ripple has filed an application for a national banking license with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The move indicates Ripple’s intention to bring its dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, under federal supervision and expand its crypto-related financial services in the United States. Ripple Seeks OCC Charter in Bid to Become a Federally Regulated Stablecoin Issuer The filing was made on Wednesday and, if approved, would place Ripple under dual regulatory oversight, both at the state level through the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and now federally through the OCC. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed the application in a post on X, calling it a continuation of the company’s “long-standing compliance roots.” “If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight,” Garlinghouse wrote. “A new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market.” True to our long-standing compliance roots, @Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC. If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight, a new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market. Earlier in the week via… https://t.co/IdiR7x3eWZ — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 2, 2025 The national charter would give Ripple the ability to streamline settlements by removing the need for intermediary banks. It would also allow the firm to offer additional crypto-related financial services under a regulatory structure long associated with traditional banks. Ripple is also seeking a Federal Reserve master account. That account would give the firm direct access to the Fed’s payment rails and allow it to hold stablecoin reserves at the central bank. RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, was launched in December 2024 and currently has a market capitalization of around $470 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Though far smaller than market leaders Tether and Circle’s USDC, RLUSD is among the larger stablecoins in circulation. The timing of Ripple’s application comes just days after Circle Internet Group, the issuer of USDC, filed for its own national banking license . Circle is looking to launch a federally regulated entity named First National Digital Currency Bank, which would allow it to offer digital asset custody and other services. That application followed Circle’s public listing earlier this year , which valued the firm at nearly $18 billion. The rush comes as lawmakers in Washington are advancing a legal framework for stablecoins. Earlier this month, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act , which would require issuers to maintain full dollar reserves and publish monthly disclosures. The bill is awaiting a vote in the House, with support from President Trump. 📝 The U.S. Senate has passed the GENIUS Act in a 68–30 vote, marking the first major digital asset legislation and drawing praise from industry leaders. #regulation #stablecoins https://t.co/OSjotzTnUa — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 A report from Grayscale noted that the bill could give stablecoins a clearer path to mainstream acceptance. “The GENIUS Act will likely support stablecoin adoption in the U.S. while incorporating sensible safeguards for consumer protection and financial stability,” Grayscale’s research team wrote. For Ripple, gaining OCC approval would mark a major shift in how stablecoins are supervised in the U.S., potentially making RLUSD one of the most regulated stablecoins on the market. While the outcome of the application is still pending, Ripple’s pursuit of a national charter reflects a growing trend among crypto firms seeking legitimacy and longevity within the U.S. financial system. Ripple’s Legal Setback Clouds Stablecoin Ambitions as Tech Upgrades Forge Ahead As Ripple seeks a U.S. banking license and works to expand its RLUSD stablecoin, the company faces renewed regulatory friction that could complicate its path forward. On June 26, Judge Analisa Torres rejected a proposed $50 million settlement between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which would have dissolved the standing injunction on institutional XRP sales. ⚖️ Judge Torres rejects Ripple's $50 million SEC settlement, maintaining permanent injunction blocking $XRP institutional sales despite both parties agreeing to penalty reduction. #Ripple #SEC #XRP https://t.co/KChkLc5Mdw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 26, 2025 Despite both sides agreeing to reduce the original $125 million penalty by 60%, the court found no “exceptional circumstances” to justify altering a final judgment. The decision leaves Ripple restricted from offering XRP to institutional clients, though retail trading remains unaffected. The legal standoff stems from the SEC’s 2020 lawsuit, which alleged Ripple raised $1.3 billion through unregistered XRP sales. Following the ruling, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the company would drop its cross-appeal, adding that the SEC is also expected to withdraw its appeal. 📈 XRP rallied on Friday after Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC. #XRP #SEC https://t.co/fXl2YbYWrt — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 28, 2025 With litigation winding down, Ripple is turning its attention back to development. RippleX, the company’s tech arm, recently released XRP Ledger v2.5.0 , introducing upgrades designed for institutional use, including support for escrowed stablecoins (XLS-85) and complex transaction bundling (XLS-56). Daily active addresses on the network have surged from 35,000 to over 295,000 . Meanwhile, Ripple integrated Wormhole to connect its ecosystem with more than 35 blockchains, enhancing interoperability ahead of RLUSD’s debut.
CryptoNews2025/07/03 07:17
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, SBF’s Former Jailmate, Acquitted On Most Serious Charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the one-time cellmate of FTX fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, was acquitted of the most serious charges against him in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday. ‘Diddy’ Acquitted on Some Charges in High-Profile Trial According to reports, Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him by federal prosecutors on July 2. However, the rapper-turned-mogul was found guilty of prostitution-related charges tied to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Update 3: Cassie Ventura's lawyer Doug Wignor has written in opposing bail, "Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community." Hearing 5 pm https://t.co/HJPH1X7I8H pic.twitter.com/QpfjPz6KXW — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 2, 2025 While the charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, NBC News reports that prosecutors will push for less than that. Jail time is based mainly on sentencing guidelines and is at the discretion of the federal judge overseeing the case. Sam Bankman-Fried Faces the Music Combs has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, where he previously lived in the same prison block as former crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a September 2024 report from NBC News, sources claimed Bankman-Fried and Combs were being held in a “barrack-style area” that housed no more than 20 inmates who may have required “special detention” due to their high-profile status. MDC is known for heightened violence and poor conditions, with several stabbings taking place just last year. In one instance cited by U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown , MDC inmates have regularly dealt with delayed medical care, aging infrastructure, and “frequent lockdowns due to violence.” However, with federal prison time already under Combs’ belt, the rapper’s legal defense is set to push for no more time served. Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, is continuing his sentence at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California after a recent interview conducted from his cell at MDC. The former “king of crypto” is serving 25 years for orchestrating a massive digital asset scheme that saw over $8 billion worth of customer funds stolen.
CryptoNews2025/07/03 07:01
XRP rises 4% as Ripple files for US banking license

XRP is up 4% on Wednesday as Ripple filed to obtain a national banking license from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to custody its own reserves.
XRP
XRP$3.2344+8.70%
Fxstreet2025/07/03 06:05
Is Zohran Mamdani really that bad for New York’s crypto industry?

Zohran Mamdani has made waves after his primary election victory, but what would he mean for the crypto industry in NYC?
PANews2025/07/03 05:53
SEC Chair calls tokenization an &#039;innovation&#039; in sign of regulatory shift

In a media interview, Chair Paul Atkins pledged to empower businesses to innovate through tokenization.
PANews2025/07/03 04:41

