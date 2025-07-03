MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale bought $1.598 million of $COMPANY and lost $1.58 million in one minute
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale with the address "3xwR" purchased 443.92 million $COMPANY tokens for US$1.598 million, but then sold them for
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:38
10x Research: As the traditional bull market season arrives in July, Bitcoin is trying to break through the key level of $110,000
PANews reported on July 3 that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin has experienced capital outflows for 98 consecutive days and is currently testing the upper limit of its consolidation range.
BULL
$0.004133
-0.02%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:35
Swing traders liquidated $10.57 million of ETH and made a profit of $522,000, with a 100% winning rate in two $10 million swing trades
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, an ETH swing trader liquidated 4153.8 ETH 8 hours ago, worth about $10.57 million, and made a profit of
ETH
$3,420.86
+5.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:26
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a market structure hearing next Wednesday, with Ripple, Paradigm and others participating
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a full hearing next Wednesday (July 9) at 22:00
U
$0.01243
+0.48%
SENATE
$0.01611
-23.28%
HOLD
$0.00007103
+0.63%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 09:23
The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered a $14.6 billion health insurance fraud case, and $245 million in cryptocurrencies, cash, etc. were seized
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had cracked the largest health insurance fraud case in history, indicting 324 defendants for more than
MORE
$0.05152
-0.05%
U
$0.01243
+0.48%
ETC
$19.88
+1.53%
JUSTICE
$0.0000737
+5.15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:58
AguilaTrades adjusted its strategy to recover $3 million, and the liquidation price of $243 million BTC long orders was $105,861
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, @AguilaTrades, which has a $400 million position and is "cursed by losing money", recently adjusted its strategy to keep
BTC
$118,647.14
-0.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:50
A whale purchased 215,850 HYPE at an average price of $40.13, worth about $8.66 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $8.768 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 215,850 HYPE at $40.13, with a total cost of
HYPE
$46.56
-1.64%
USDC
$0.9995
-0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:45
A whale account was liquidated with approximately 19,557 ETH and 2,405 BTC, with a 24-hour loss of more than $10.75 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, a whale account was liquidated with 19,556.92 ETH and 2,404.83 BTC between 00:05 and 03:00 this morning, with a
BTC
$118,647.14
-0.33%
MORE
$0.05152
-0.05%
AI
$0.1558
+1.69%
ETH
$3,420.86
+5.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:44
Oasi launches ROFL mainnet to support privacy-preserving AI applications
PANews reported on July 3 that the Oasis Protocol Foundation launched the ROFL mainnet, providing a verifiable off-chain computing framework to support privacy-preserving AI and financial application development. ROFL uses
AI
$0.1558
+1.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:37
SEC suspends Grayscale crypto ETF conversion plan
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. SEC decided to suspend the conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to ETF trading one day after approving it, saying that
CAP
$0.09036
-4.97%
FUND
$0.02801
--%
U
$0.01243
+0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 08:27
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF