[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 3, 2025 – Law Firm Sues Michael Saylor’s Strategy Over Misleading Bitcoin Claims

The crypto market is showing positive momentum today, with the total crypto market cap rising 0.2%. Bitcoin is up 2.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,800 after briefly crossing $109,600. Ethereum has also posted strong gains, rising over 6% and trading above $2,560. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Jupiter's token creation launch platform Jupiter Studio is officially launched

PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter's token creation launchpad Jupiter Studio was officially launched. Users can quickly launch tokens through preset templates, or choose advanced customization options, including support
OpenAI Disavows Robinhood’s Tokenized Shares, Elon Musk Chimes In – What’s Going On?

OpenAI has distanced itself from Robinhood’s new “OpenAI token” campaign, saying it did not authorize or participate in the promotion that offers users exposure to its ‘equity’ through tokenized assets. The AI company issued a firm statement on X on Wednesday, rejecting any involvement in the initiative, which the trading platform unveiled earlier this week. On Monday, Robinhood announced a giveaway of 5 euros worth of OpenAI and SpaceX tokens to eligible users in the European Union who register to trade its newly introduced stock tokens by July 7. The move was part of a broader product rollout in Cannes, France, focused on tokenized equities and blockchain infrastructure. The news sent Robinhood shares soaring to a new all-time high, crossing the $100 mark. These “OpenAI tokens” are not OpenAI equity. We did not partner with Robinhood, were not involved in this, and do not endorse it.  Any transfer of OpenAI equity requires our approval—we did not approve any transfer. Please be careful. — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) July 2, 2025 “Your Equity is Fake”: Elon Musk In response, Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI and currently leads SpaceX, amplified OpenAI’s denial with a blunt post of his own. “Your ‘equity’ is fake,” Musk wrote on X. His remark echoed his long-standing criticism of OpenAI’s shift from a nonprofit to a profit-driven model. However, his comment focused on OpenAI’s internal structure. He did not address the SpaceX tokens that were also part of the promotion. Robinhood, for its part, defended the offering. CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the tokens were not technically equity but argued they give retail users a rare opportunity to gain exposure to private tech giants. “Our giveaway plants a seed for something much bigger,” he wrote, adding that the company has heard from many private firms interested in joining what he called a “tokenization revolution.” At our recent crypto event, we announced a limited Stock Token giveaway on OpenAI and SpaceX to eligible European customers. While it is true that they aren’t technically “equity” (you can see the precise dynamics in our Terms for those interested), the tokens effectively give… — Vlad Tenev (@vladtenev) July 2, 2025 Robinhood Says Tokens Offer Access, Not Equity, as Debate Over Legitimacy Grows According to the company, the assets are issued through a special purpose vehicle. They are then offered via Robinhood’s crypto platform. In addition, the company is using the EU’s more relaxed rules on investor participation to enable the launch. Further, Robinhood has stated that these tokens are designed to offer indirect exposure to private companies. This approach aims to expand access for individual investors who are typically excluded from traditional venture capital markets. Supporters online echoed that view. One user posted that the critics were “missing the forest for the trees. According to the post, access matters more than legal precision for everyday investors. In response, Tenev replied with a single word: “precisely.” Still, the episode shows ongoing tensions in the crypto space. On one side are platforms eager to democratize access to financial markets. On the other are companies whose brand and equity are being represented on-chain without formal partnerships. Additionally, regulatory barriers prevent US users from accessing these tokens.
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of $1.8236 million yesterday, and BlackRock ETF ETHA had a net outflow of $46.8863 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8236 million yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
The mystery of MicroStrategy’s high premium: leverage effect and the “perpetual motion machine” of capital games

By Will Owens, Galaxy Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets have become one of the most talked-about narratives in the public markets
Data: Ethereum stablecoin supply reaches $135.4 billion, a record high

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Token Terminal data, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has reached 135.4 billion US dollars, a record high.
Synopsys said the US has lifted its export restrictions on China, and US stocks rose more than 5% in the night trading

PANews reported on July 3 that Synopsys announced that it had received a notice from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce on July 2,
Sky: Over $500 million USDS was supplied in two days to obtain SPK rewards, and over 850 million SKY has been staked

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Sky’s official news, its ecosystem has made significant progress within 48 hours. Currently, more than $500 million USDS has been supplied to
The "Buffett Index" soared to a record high of 205%, exceeding the levels during the Internet bubble and the 2008 financial crisis

PANews reported on July 3 that the latest data showed that the key indicator for measuring the valuation of US stocks, the "Buffett Index", has soared to 205%, a record
