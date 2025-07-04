MEXC Exchange
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 36,439 ETH
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC (US$283.23 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow
PANews
2025/07/04 22:05
Coinbase Director: The ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today may be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, said on the X platform that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today seemed to
PANews
2025/07/04 21:57
S&P 500 rally brings it closer to sell signal: BoFA
While global stocks are likely to continue higher despite fresh tariff concerns, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett has warned that moves above 6,300 for the S&P 500 could trigger a “sell signal.” Bank of America strategists said in a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 21:44
Today, the fifth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, another Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 #Bitcoins
PANews
2025/07/04 21:42
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been released. If approved, it will start unlocking some tokens for early supporters.
PANews reported on July 4 that the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial has formally proposed a transferable WLFI token proposal to solicit community opinion. Regarding early supporter unlocking,
PANews
2025/07/04 21:34
Today, the fourth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert, another Bitcoin address that has been dormant for 14.2 years has just been activated. The address contains 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 21:15
Ondo Finance to Acquire SEC-Regulated Broker Oasis Pro
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a broker regulated by the US SEC. After the
PANews
2025/07/04 21:02
Oregon Attorney General Seeks to Block Coinbase from Moving Securities Case to Federal Court
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, the Oregon Attorney General asked the federal court to dismiss Coinbase's motion to transfer the securities lawsuit to the federal court,
PANews
2025/07/04 21:00
China pushes Shanghai’s digital yuan model to national free trade zones
China is expanding its CBDC pilot program to its free trade zones.
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 20:46
An address containing 100 million BTC was activated after being dormant for 14.2 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
PANews
2025/07/04 20:44
