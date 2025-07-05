MEXC Exchange
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6228.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 5, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,228.18, with a total
PANews
2025/07/05 11:58
Trump: Trade letter signed and to be sent on Monday
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump issued a statement on the letters to trading partners, saying that I did sign some letters, and the
PANews
2025/07/05 11:12
Huangshan Yixian police arrested a criminal gang that used virtual currency to launder money, arresting 12 people in total
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Yixian County Political and Legal WeChat public account, in early May, a flight ticket change fraud case occurred in Yixian County,
PANews
2025/07/05 10:42
10x Research: The potential selling pressure from OG wallets is a key reason why Bitcoin has been unable to rise significantly in the past six months
PANews reported on July 5 that 10x Research published an analysis saying that since Trump attended the Nashville Bitcoin Summit in July 2024, a major shift has been taking place
PANews
2025/07/05 10:09
Data: BTC's total unrealized profits are about $1.2 trillion
PANews reported on July 5 that glassnode tweeted that currently, the total unrealized profit of BTC is about 1.2 trillion US dollars, which not only highlights the substantial value appreciation
PANews
2025/07/05 09:56
STIX founder: We have received commissions from more than a dozen WLFI OTC sellers, but there are very few buyers
PANews reported on July 5 that Taran, the founder of the over-the-counter trading platform STIX, posted on the X platform that he had received contact from more than a dozen
PANews
2025/07/05 09:11
Data: More than 30.4% of Bitcoin has not been touched in more than 5 years
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Cointelegraph, several BTC addresses that had been silent for 14 years transferred billions of dollars, and more than 30.4% of Bitcoin remained
PANews
2025/07/05 09:05
A whale bought 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $37,000
PANews reported on July 5 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, a whale "bottomed out" 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, worth $4.038 million, with a
PANews
2025/07/05 08:51
Sweden's Justice Minister says efforts to track down criminal proceeds in the form of cryptocurrencies, real estate and other assets will be stepped up
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Dagens industri, the Swedish Police, the Swedish Tax Agency, the Swedish Law Enforcement Agency and three other agencies are responsible for stepping
PANews
2025/07/05 08:38
Ethereum's counterattack: Virtuals and ACP open up the trillion-dollar Agent market and regain the right to speak on AI
Author: TechFlow While we are still discussing whether Agents can perform community operations and help with work, Virtuals has already looked up at a bigger proposition - how Agents can
PANews
2025/07/05 08:34
Trending News
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF