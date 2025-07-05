2025-07-17 Thursday

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6228.18 BTC

According to PANews on July 5, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,228.18, with a total
Bitcoin
BTC$118,630.44-0.63%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005038+2.46%
PANews2025/07/05 11:58
Trump: Trade letter signed and to be sent on Monday

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump issued a statement on the letters to trading partners, saying that I did sign some letters, and the
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13475-4.32%
Sign
SIGN$0.07436+1.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.919-0.69%
PANews2025/07/05 11:12
Huangshan Yixian police arrested a criminal gang that used virtual currency to launder money, arresting 12 people in total

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Yixian County Political and Legal WeChat public account, in early May, a flight ticket change fraud case occurred in Yixian County,
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0023384+4.61%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02282+2.14%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.8288+7.29%
PANews2025/07/05 10:42
10x Research: The potential selling pressure from OG wallets is a key reason why Bitcoin has been unable to rise significantly in the past six months

PANews reported on July 5 that 10x Research published an analysis saying that since Trump attended the Nashville Bitcoin Summit in July 2024, a major shift has been taking place
Major
MAJOR$0.17862+0.94%
SIX
SIX$0.023+1.32%
OG
OG$4.529-2.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003303-1.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.919-0.69%
PANews2025/07/05 10:09
Data: BTC's total unrealized profits are about $1.2 trillion

PANews reported on July 5 that glassnode tweeted that currently, the total unrealized profit of BTC is about 1.2 trillion US dollars, which not only highlights the substantial value appreciation
Bitcoin
BTC$118,630.44-0.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002395+5.83%
PANews2025/07/05 09:56
STIX founder: We have received commissions from more than a dozen WLFI OTC sellers, but there are very few buyers

PANews reported on July 5 that Taran, the founder of the over-the-counter trading platform STIX, posted on the X platform that he had received contact from more than a dozen
Moonveil
MORE$0.05131-0.23%
PANews2025/07/05 09:11
Data: More than 30.4% of Bitcoin has not been touched in more than 5 years

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Cointelegraph, several BTC addresses that had been silent for 14 years transferred billions of dollars, and more than 30.4% of Bitcoin remained
Bitcoin
BTC$118,630.44-0.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.05131-0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002395+5.83%
PANews2025/07/05 09:05
A whale bought 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, and currently has a floating profit of $37,000

PANews reported on July 5 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, a whale "bottomed out" 1,616.53 ETH when the market fell rapidly 8 hours ago, worth $4.038 million, with a
Ethereum
ETH$3,418.24+5.57%
PANews2025/07/05 08:51
Sweden's Justice Minister says efforts to track down criminal proceeds in the form of cryptocurrencies, real estate and other assets will be stepped up

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Dagens industri, the Swedish Police, the Swedish Tax Agency, the Swedish Law Enforcement Agency and three other agencies are responsible for stepping
FORM
FORM$3.3217+3.56%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007345+4.42%
PANews2025/07/05 08:38
Ethereum's counterattack: Virtuals and ACP open up the trillion-dollar Agent market and regain the right to speak on AI

Author: TechFlow While we are still discussing whether Agents can perform community operations and help with work, Virtuals has already looked up at a bigger proposition - how Agents can
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1557+1.10%
ACP
ACP$0.0000858+1.17%
PANews2025/07/05 08:34

