A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE spot and go long on HYPE

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xE2f8 deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid within 30 minutes to purchase HYPE spot and go long on HYPE.
2025/07/06 10:12
A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 18 hours ago, a whale created two new wallets and spent 4.53 million USDC to purchase 3.72 million Fartcoins at
2025/07/06 10:09
Musk announces the establishment of the "American Party" to "avoid bankruptcy of the United States"

Written by: Wall Street News Musk officially announced the establishment of the "American Party", targeting key seats in the 2026 midterm elections. According to CCTV News, on July 5 local
2025/07/06 10:06
Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam

PANews reported on July 6 that Zama founder Rand tweeted that there is no ZAMA token yet. The one on Pancake is a scam, and its FDV has reached 60
2025/07/06 09:23
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation
2025/07/06 08:56
Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction
2025/07/06 08:50
1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February

PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of
2025/07/06 08:39
Bank of Canada explores technical path for retail CBDC, proposed design emphasizes privacy and speed

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Coindesk, the Bank of Canada outlined a feasible design for a Canadian digital dollar system in a new research paper. The paper
2025/07/06 08:35
Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million

PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, Singapore has imposed a fine of S$27.5 million (about US$21.5 million) on nine financial companies, including UBS and Citigroup, after launching
2025/07/06 08:23
Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media

PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American
2025/07/06 08:09

