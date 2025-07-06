MEXC Exchange
US Treasury Secretary Benson: It will be up to the Fed to decide whether to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Benson said: It will be up to the Federal Reserve to decide whether to cut interest rates.
PANews
2025/07/06 21:32
A whale has been long ETH in a cycle, and has built a position of 2304.3 stETH in this way in the past 2 hours.
PANews reported on July 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the whale 0x1f7...7a9b8 is cycling long on ETH. In the past two hours, it has
PANews
2025/07/06 21:06
Satoshi stirs, FTX looks abroad, Brazil central bank hacked | Weekly Recap
From billion-dollar Bitcoin movements to courtroom maneuvers and cross-border hacks, this week’s crypto headlines span the strange, the strategic, and the staggering.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 20:56
Why FTX creditors in 49 countries may be cut from payouts
FTX is seeking court approval for a new claims process that could affect creditors from 49 jurisdictions where crypto is banned or restricted.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 20:54
Hong Kong media: Circle's NYSE listing increased more than fivefold in one month
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Hong Kong media Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Circle, the world's second largest stablecoin USDC issuer, was listed on the New York Stock
PANews
2025/07/06 20:26
Musk posted a question: When and where will the first convention of the "American Party" be held?
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, Musk posted on the social platform X on the 6th, "When and where should we hold the first convention of the
PANews
2025/07/06 20:23
Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week
PANews reported on July 6 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform. He wrote: “Sometimes you just
PANews
2025/07/06 20:17
Lloyds Bank: The minutes of the Fed meeting next week may not change the expectation of no rate cut in July, and interest rate adjustment is more likely to be in September
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Lloyds Bank of the United Kingdom believes that the minutes of the Fed's June meeting to be released next Wednesday
PANews
2025/07/06 19:03
Cartwright suggests that the UK's first DB pension fund will allocate 3% of its funds to Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Cointelegraph, British pension fund consulting firm Cartwright recommended that the UK's first DB pension fund invest 3% of its funds in Bitcoin,
PANews
2025/07/06 18:39
Yusys Technologies: Continue to explore new business system upgrades and related cooperation opportunities with state-owned banks in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. Since going overseas in 2019, the company has had successful cases
PANews
2025/07/06 18:26
Trending News
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF