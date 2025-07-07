MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Russia’s biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway?
Even as Russia gears up to launch its digital ruble, some of the country’s top bankers still aren’t sold on the idea. As Russia moves closer to launching its own digital currency, questions are starting to grow louder about whether…
GROW
$0.014
-29.64%
BANK
$0.06007
-4.68%
T
$0.01741
+0.86%
TOP
$0.000097
--%
IDEA
$0.000088
+2.32%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 19:17
Pop Mart’s first investor admits he has a ‘fondness for Bitcoin’
Mai Gang, the first investor of global Chinese toy giant Pop Mart talks about how he holds a ‘special fondness for Bitcoin’ despite the ban on cryptocurrency in his home country. In an interview with Xiao Yuzhu FM, the angel…
MAI
$0.000154
-4.34%
BAN
$0.0663
+0.46%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:07
The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD
The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC. On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three…
BTC
$118,513.83
-0.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:03
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison
PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
MORE
$0.05129
+0.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:43
AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.
Author: ETHGlobal Compiled by: Tim, PANews The final shortlist of ETHGlobal France Cannes 2025 has been announced. In the end, 10 projects stood out from 334 entries, covering fields such
QUICK
$0.02436
-3.44%
TOP
$0.000097
--%
CROSS
$0.28405
+20.32%
AI
$0.1554
+0.90%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:26
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
COM
$0.036496
+1.59%
LAND
$0.001428
-2.45%
SIGN
$0.0743
+1.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:25
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week, pushing the total
NET
$0.00013123
-1.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 17:08
The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches
Author: rosie , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Crypto Twitter (CT) always likes to tell you how to launch a token: accumulate 100k followers first, increase engagement through tasks,
CT
$0.0000024
--%
MAJOR
$0.17851
+0.95%
T
$0.01741
+0.86%
TOKEN
$0.01975
+16.86%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000004898
+22.78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:58
Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC
PANews reported on July 7 that the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 14.9 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reached 88.63 BTC.
BTC
$118,513.83
-0.82%
NOW
$0.01018
-16.55%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:55
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
VIRTUAL
$1.8238
+6.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/07 16:53
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF