MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2
BTC
$118,553.7
-0.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:04
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
SECOND
$0.0000223
-8.60%
TRUMP
$9.922
-0.48%
ADA
$0.7977
+5.72%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 14:02
In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?
Author: DePINone Labs summary The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the
FUND
$0.02801
--%
TOKEN
$0.01983
+17.54%
RWA
$0.004042
+0.49%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:00
Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation
SEED
$0.001443
-1.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:54
Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August
PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has
TRUMP
$9.922
-0.48%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:42
"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list
PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the
HOT
$0.0010428
+0.78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:37
US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
TRADE
$0.1349
-4.18%
U
$0.01239
-0.56%
HOLD
$0.00007102
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
DCC
$0.0000538
-16.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:00
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
TRADE
$0.1349
-4.18%
FLOW
$0.4027
+0.22%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 12:57
Ripple CEO to speak on need for crypto market structure legislation ahead of Crypto Week
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced on Monday that he will address the Senate Banking Committee on the need to pass the crypto market structure legislation ahead of the House's Crypto Week, scheduled for next week.
SENATE
$0.01611
-14.76%
HOUSE
$0.017769
+3.68%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 12:08
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF