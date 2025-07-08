2025-07-17 Thursday

Tether invests in blockchain forensics firm Crystal Intelligence to fight crypto crime

PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk , stablecoin issuer Tether has invested in blockchain analysis company Crystal Intelligence to enhance its ability to combat USDT -related crypto
PANews2025/07/08 20:06
BlackRock hits 700K BTC milestone with latest purchase

Asset manager and ETF issuer BlackRock has been steadily stacking Bitcoin, pushing its holdings to new highs. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) now holds over 700,000 BTC (BTC), accounting for roughly 55% of the total Bitcoin held across all US…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:06
Grayscale Investments rebalances Q2 2025 multi-asset funds, adds ONDO, swaps DOT for HBAR

Grayscale Investments has completed its quarterly fund rebalancing, with key changes including the addition of ONDO to the DeFi Fund and the replacement of DOT with HBAR in the Smart Contract Fund. On July 7, Grayscale Investments announced that it…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:04
ReserveOne plans to merge with M3-Brigade and list on Nasdaq in a transaction totaling US$1 billion

PANews reported on July 8 that according to GlobeNewswire , digital asset management company ReserveOne announced that it has reached a final business merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company
How can NFT find vitality in the cold winter? OpenSea CEO reveals three ways: technology, AI and regulations

At 3 p.m., as most of his colleagues slowly finished their workday, a 23-year-old man who calls himself “0xExceed” was just beginning his day in his apartment in Asia. He
PANews2025/07/08 20:00
Robinhood in talks with regulators about tokenizing stocks

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Solid Intel, Robinhood has begun discussions with regulators on matters related to tokenized stocks.
PeckShield: Peapods Finance suspected of experiencing abnormal transactions

PANews reported on July 8 that PeckShield posted a message on the X platform to alert Peapods Finance to a suspicious transaction and attached a link to Etherscan . A
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring

PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
The recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025 has been launched, focusing on digital people, products, parks and standards

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of
Aave V4: A love-hate relationship with MakerDAO, but a similar outcome

As one of the cornerstones of the DeFi ecosystem, any movement of Aave, the largest and most mature lending protocol, has attracted much attention in the industry. Recently, at the
