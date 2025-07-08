MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-17 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
KULR Technology receives $20 million credit line from Coinbase
PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news from KULR Technology , $KULR Technology Group has reached an initial $20 million credit line agreement with Coinbase Credit to
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 23:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 8 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $160 million, of which $58.6594 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 23:30
Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and
WELL
$0.0002239
-7.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 23:28
BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds
PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions
BNB
$722.94
+3.12%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 23:24
Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push
With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense? On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic…
NOW
$0.01016
-16.44%
PUSH
$0.04136
-3.09%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 23:17
Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline
PANews reported on July 8 that US President Trump said on social media that tariffs will be imposed on August 1, 2025. The deadline will not change and no extension
NOT
$0.002403
+6.42%
CHANGE
$0.00233976
+5.11%
TRUMP
$9.937
-0.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 22:54
OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching
PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy
AI
$0.156
+1.49%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000004898
+22.78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 22:51
Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF
Trump's Truth Social brand is expanding into ETFs, listing altcoins like Cronos, Solana and XRP.
LIKE
$0.011822
-1.45%
BLUE
$0.10277
+7.78%
XRP
$3.2304
+8.57%
TRUMP
$9.937
-0.64%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 22:50
Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you
Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.
LOOKS
$0.012336
+0.75%
NOT
$0.002403
+6.42%
GAINS
$0.0257
+2.51%
LIKE
$0.011822
-1.45%
FINE
$0.0000000025859
+35.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 22:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,869 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 23,129 ETH
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,869 BTC (about $203 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
BTC
$118,627.5
-0.60%
ETH
$3,417.88
+5.55%
NET
$0.00013198
-0.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 22:18
Trending News
More
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF