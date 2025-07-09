MEXC Exchange
U.S authorities charge two crypto founders in $650 million scam
U.S. authorities have charged two men for running a crypto investment scam that defrauded thousands of investors. According to an indictment unsealed on Monday, co-founders Michael Shannon Sims and Juan Carlos Reynoso launched the fake investment platform in 2019, ran…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:40
CryptoQuant: The average return of long-term Bitcoin holders is 215%, and approaching 300% may trigger a sell-off
PANews reported on July 9 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that long-term Bitcoin holders (LTH) usually start selling in large quantities when the returns exceed 300%. Currently, the
PANews
2025/07/09 15:36
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) Appoints Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist
PANews reported on July 9 that the listed company Satsuma Technology (formerly Tao Alpha PLC) announced the appointment of Mark Moss as chief Bitcoin strategist. This appointment will officially take
PANews
2025/07/09 15:30
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs in crackdown on criminal cash conversions
New Zealand bans crypto ATMs and sets a $5,000 cap on overseas cash transfers in a major step to combat money laundering and financial crime.
PANews
2025/07/09 15:25
South Korea's Ministry of Finance: Crypto assets obtained from verification rewards are calculated based on the market price at the time of acquisition
PANews reported on July 9 that the South Korean Ministry of Finance recently explained that the cost of obtaining crypto assets obtained by participating in blockchain verification (i.e. verification rewards)
PANews
2025/07/09 15:09
Analysis: Gas fees are low but Ethereum prices remain strong, $2,500 should still be considered a key technical support level
PANews reported on July 9 that Matrixport analysts said today that recently, the price of Ethereum has shown resilience beyond fundamental expectations. Although the on-chain activity continues to be sluggish
PANews
2025/07/09 15:02
Gaming giant Atari abandons Web3 ecosystem plan Atari X as a separate business line
PANews reported on July 9 that according to Globenewswire, arcade game giant Atari disclosed in its latest fiscal year earnings report that it plans to adjust its Web3 ecological plan
PANews
2025/07/09 14:58
Aevo unveils platform offering 1000x leverage on select stocks like MSTR and CRCL
Aevo, a decentralized derivatives exchange built on a custom Ethereum layer 2, has introduced “Aevo Degen,” a new product offering up to 1000x leverage on tokenized stocks. The product, which went live on July 8, currently supports Coinbase (COIN), Robinhood…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:43
H100 Group raises approximately $54 million in additional funding to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 9 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish H100 Group raised an additional 516 million Swedish kronor (about 54 million U.S. dollars) through the sixth
PANews
2025/07/09 14:41
US sanctions network aiding North Korean IT workers in targeting crypto companies
Continuing its crackdown on North Korea’s efforts to infiltrate U.S. companies, the Treasury Department has sanctioned two individuals and four entities for aiding malicious IT workers in infiltrating crypto firms. A North Korean national, Song Kum Hyok, and a Russian…
Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:40
