2025-07-17 Thursday

GMX suspected of stealing more than $40 million

GMX suspected of stealing more than $40 million

PANews reported on July 9 that according to social media, the decentralized perpetual contract platform GMX on Arbitrum and Avalanche was suspected of being attacked for about $40 million. GMX
PANews2025/07/09
Nvidia becomes first company to surpass $4 trillion in market value

Nvidia becomes first company to surpass $4 trillion in market value

PANews reported on July 9 that Nvidia (NVDA.O)'s share price gains expanded to nearly 2.5%, with its market value exceeding $4 trillion, making it the first company to have a
PANews2025/07/09
Monad Foundation acquires stablecoin infrastructure project Portal

Monad Foundation acquires stablecoin infrastructure project Portal

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Blockworks, Monad Foundation has acquired Portal, a stablecoin infrastructure provider. Portal will continue to operate as an independent entity and provide services
PANews2025/07/09
Japan's Remixpoint steps up Bitcoin bet with $215 million raise

Japan’s Remixpoint steps up Bitcoin bet with $215 million raise

The Tokyo-based firm is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, now setting its sights on growing its reserve to the thousands. According to a July 9 disclosure, Remixpoint has secured 31.5 billion yen, worth approximately $215 million, through its latest…
Crypto.news2025/07/09
Crypto.com strikes travel payments deal with Emirates airline

Crypto.com strikes travel payments deal with Emirates airline

The airline is teaming up with the crypto exchange to introduce crypto payments in travel, aiming to meet growing customer demand for digital asset options. According to a July 9 announcement, Emirates has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with…
Crypto.news2025/07/09
The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing

The Blockchain Group is set to broaden its global reach with a US OTCID secondary listing alongside companies like Air France KLM and Nestlé. The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, is in the…
Crypto.news2025/07/09
TAO Alpha appoints YouTuber Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist to build BTC treasury

TAO Alpha appoints YouTuber Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist to build BTC treasury

U.K.-based firm TAO Alpha PLC appoints internet personality and BTC advocate Mark Moss as its Chief Bitcoin Strategist to establish its a BTC treasury as part of its rebranding. According to a press release received by crypto.news, the publicly listed…
Crypto.news2025/07/09
KULR Bitcoin hashrate increases to 750 PH/s, expected to reach 1.25 EH/s by the end of summer

KULR Bitcoin hashrate increases to 750 PH/s, expected to reach 1.25 EH/s by the end of summer

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , KULR Technology Group announced that it has deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, increasing
PANews2025/07/09
Yala launches PayFi Universe, allowing users to spend Bitcoin earnings without selling coins

Yala launches PayFi Universe, allowing users to spend Bitcoin earnings without selling coins

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Yala officially released the PayFi Universe system, through which users can use the income generated by Bitcoin for daily consumption
PANews2025/07/09
Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution
PANews2025/07/09

