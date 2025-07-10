MEXC Exchange
New wallet spent $1.91 million to purchase 6.64 million USELESS at an average price of $0.288
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet purchased 6.64 million USELESS tokens at a price of US$0.288 per coin, spending a total
PANews
2025/07/10 15:40
Trader Eugene: Memecoin market may not fall due to Pump.fun TGE, it may even be a buying opportunity
PANews reported on July 10 that trader Eugene said that the decline in the Memes market due to the launch of TGE by the Pump.fun platform does not seem to
PANews
2025/07/10 15:31
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable
World Liberty Financial, a crypto project tied to U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, has launched a governance vote that could make its WLFI token tradable across public markets. The proposal went live on July 9 via the platform’s…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 15:00
Analysis: Most whales trading PUMP contracts on Hyperliquid are low-leverage traders, perhaps intending to arbitrage
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the analysis of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after Hyperliquid launched the PUMP contract, most of the whales played the game with "several million
PANews
2025/07/10 14:56
Donald Trump Jr. acquires stake in Bitcoin-heavy social media company Thumzup
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has invested in Thumzup Media Corp., a social media firm building a Bitcoin treasury. According to Bloomberg, Trump Jr. acquired 350,000 shares of the Los Angeles-based company, valued at over $4 million…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:35
Trump’s Truth Social teases utility token launch for account rewards
Trump Media’s Truth Social hints at plans to launch a utility token that will be tied to user social media accounts as a means to accumulate rewards through the modified platform. In a recent post shared on the Trump-backed social…
Crypto.news
2025/07/10 14:33
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, more than ten minutes ago, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.55 million) to the
PANews
2025/07/10 14:25
Fintech firm Tractial to raise €1 million to increase Bitcoin holdings
PANews reported on July 10 that according to an official announcement, Tractial (formerly BD Multimedia), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, announced that it will raise 1 million euros
PANews
2025/07/10 14:20
Australia to test CBDCs, stablecoins in next stage of crypto play
The trial is part of Project Acacia, an initiative from the RBA exploring how digital money and tokenization could support financial markets in Australia.
PANews
2025/07/10 14:19
Crypto ATM operator Bitcoin Depot revealed that 27,000 customer information was leaked last year
PANews reported on July 10 that according to Cointelegraph, cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Depot disclosed a data breach on June 23, 2024, which resulted in the leakage of personal information
PANews
2025/07/10 14:17
Trending News
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch
Decentralized messaging protocol XMTP completes $20 million Series B financing, led by a16z crypto and others
CANARY submits S1 application to the US SEC for STAKED INJ ETF