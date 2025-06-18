Polygon Co-creation Spin-offs Business and Launches Independent Zero-Knowledge Project ZisK

PANews
2025/06/18 22:58
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000625-12.56%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the Polygon zkEVM team he led have transformed into an independent company called Zisk, while the foundation is preparing to gradually shut down the low-use zero-knowledge Ethereum virtual machine network. ZisK will focus on low-latency, open source zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM) proof technology. Blockchain provers are used to verify the validity of transactions or on-chain data without leaking underlying information. According to Zisk's website, the project has been incubated within Polygon Labs since May 2024 until it became an independent entity on June 13. As part of the Zisk spin-off, all intellectual property rights of Polygon zkEVm and its core team have been transferred to SilentSig Switzerland GmbH, a company wholly owned by Baylina. Baylina remains a co-founder and consultant to the Ethereum scaling solution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain. Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet. The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital […] Сообщение Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01863+6.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000641+6.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01024-15.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003166-54.74%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/17 18:08
NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds. Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:08
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Solana
SOL$176.54+5.95%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006161-14.75%
RWAX
APP$0.004766-1.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.011862-0.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:21

Trending News

More

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut