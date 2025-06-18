Blockchain project TAC raises $11.5 million in two rounds of funding, with investors including Hack VC

PANews
2025/06/18 22:38
SEED
SEED$0.001429-2.65%
VinuChain
VC$0.00854+9.62%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the blockchain project TAC announced that it had raised a total of $11.5 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing, with the latest $5 million strategic round of financing led by Hack VC. The project aims to provide EVM-compatible DeFi infrastructure for the TON and Telegram ecosystems, and plans to gradually open up functions through phased mainnet launches. TAC has specially developed a Telegram mini-application interface that allows traditional users to use DeFi services directly within the communication software.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain. Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet. The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital […] Сообщение Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01863+6.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000641+6.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01024-15.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003166-54.74%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/17 18:08
NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds. Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:08
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Solana
SOL$176.54+5.95%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006161-14.75%
RWAX
APP$0.004766-1.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.011862-0.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:21

Trending News

More

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut