Canaccord: Compliant stablecoins will become the “money layer of the internet”

PANews
2025/06/18 22:21
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04704+4.30%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6951+0.07%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canaccord Genuity pointed out in a research report released on June 18 that with the passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act by the US Senate, compliant stablecoins will become the "Internet currency layer." Analysts believe that the passage of the bill eliminates regulatory uncertainty, allowing stablecoins to break through the limitations of encrypted trading pairs and gain a wider range of application scenarios.

The report emphasizes that compliant stablecoins have essentially been regarded as cash equivalents by the US government, and their instant settlement and low-cost characteristics will improve the efficiency of capital flow. The full reserve requirement will make stablecoins an important source of demand for short-term US debt, while promoting the dollarization of the global economy. Analyst Joseph Vafi's team believes that this marks the arrival of the era of programmable currency.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain. Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet. The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital […] Сообщение Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01863+6.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000641+6.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01024-15.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003166-54.74%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/17 18:08
NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds. Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:08
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Solana
SOL$176.54+5.95%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006161-14.75%
RWAX
APP$0.004766-1.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.011862-0.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:21

Trending News

More

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut