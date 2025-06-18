Crypto.com and Deribit to Accept BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund as Collateral PANews 2025/06/18 21:11

COM $0.035045 --% FUND $0.02801 --%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Forbes, crypto exchanges Crypto.com and Deribit will accept BlackRock's (@BlackRock) tokenized fund BUIDL as collateral, allowing institutional clients to use it for spot, margin, derivatives, and over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. This move provides a native blockchain-based version of U.S. Treasuries that can generate income, with an annual return of 4.5%.