VanEck Solana ETF Appears On DTCC List As Polymarket Odds For SOL And XRP ETF Approvals Surge

Insidebitcoins
2025/06/18 16:36
Solana
SOL$176.57+5.86%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000212-40.28%
XRP
XRP$3.2679+10.66%
Sign
SIGN$0.07306-0.13%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0007034+0.19%

VanEck’s proposed spot Solana ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website, a strong procedural sign that Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval may be near.

The move coincides with rising trader confidence on Polymarket that both Solana and XRP ETFs will be approved in 2025.

Odds on Polymarket contracts now show a 91% chance that a Solana ETF will be approved this year, while the probability for an XRP ETF hit 90% after the SEC opened public comments on Franklin Templeton’s proposals for both assets.

SOL ETFs

Traders Confident Solana ETFs Could Will Gain Approval By End July

Odds on a contract for a Ripple (XRP) ETF approval this year jumped 19% in the last 24 hours, pushing the odds to 90%. Similarly, odds on a contract asking whether SOL ETFs will get the regulatory nod surged 17%, pushing the total odds to 91%.

In the short term, users on Polymarket are also confident that a spot SOL ETF will be approved as soon as the end of July. Odds on a related contract pumped 9% in the past 24 hours as well, with more than half of the votes confident the approval will happen in this time frame.

However, Polymarket users are not as confident that an XRP ETF will get the greenlight next month, with odds on a contract asking the question plunging 37%. This is likely due to Ripple’s ongoing legal case with the SEC.

SEC Opens Franklin Templeton ETFs To Comment

The surge in SOL and XRP ETF approval odds on Polymarket comes after the SEC opened public comments for two proposed ETFs by Franklin Templeton to be listed on the Chicago Board Options BZX Exchange.

In a group of filings yesterday, the regulator said it was moving forward with proceedings that could allow the exchange to trade shares of the Franklin XRP ETF and Franklin Solana ETF.

That’s after the Cboe BZX Exchange filed for a proposed rule change with the agency back in March to allow for the approval of the investment vehicle. The SEC had delayed a decision on the proposed rule change in April, setting an intermediary deadline for the decision to yesterday.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

Altius — this is a Web3 company developing high-performance execution layers compatible with any blockchain. Now the team is preparing to launch the Altius Labs benchmark and offers us to claim the Early Bird role and connect X (Twitter) and an EVM wallet. The project raised investments of $11M from Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Digital […] Сообщение Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01863+6.39%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000641+6.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01024-15.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003166-54.74%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/17 18:08
NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

A former National Crime Agency officer has been jailed for stealing 50 BTC seized during the investigation of Silk Road 2.0, exploiting his insider access to access the funds. Paul Chowles, 42, a former NCA officer, has been jailed for…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:08
WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

As crypto adoption accelerates, WinnerMining launches a zero-barrier cloud mining app with support for both mineable and non-mineable assets like BTC, DOGE, XRP, and SOL. #sponsored
Bitcoin
BTC$118,079.14-0.54%
Solana
SOL$176.54+5.95%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006161-14.75%
RWAX
APP$0.004766-1.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.011862-0.02%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 18:21

Trending News

More

Altius — engaging in a Tier-1 project at an early stage

NCA insider busted for stealing £4.4 crypto seized from Silk Road

WinnerMining launches free cloud mining app with intelligent dual systems

UK FCA: Seven Crypto ATMs Seized and Two Arrested

Polkadot’s Gavin Wood lays out launch plan for Proof of Personhood debut