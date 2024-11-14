Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)

2024/11/14 11:27
Memecoin
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/14 Update:
$Pnut $pepe $ACT You sing and I come on stage, take turns to pull the Eagles FREE Shayne Coplan takes over the day's new fried chicken
Meme supercycle enters super-fomo mode
⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?

Why are crypto tokens going up today and will they crash?

Top crypto tokens continued their bull run on July 17, despite Bitcoin pulling back by over 1% to $117,000. Ethereum (ETH) price jumped by 8% to $3,400, while Ripple (XRP) surged by 10% to $3.25. Other top altcoins like Floki…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 21:22
HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

Hedera Hashgraph token jumped and crossed an important resistance level after the launch of the first staking exchange-traded fund. Hedera (HBAR) jumped to a high of $0.2500, its highest level since March 7, up by nearly 100% from its lowest…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 21:11
Listed company GameSquare plans to raise $70 million through rights issue to continue purchasing ETH

Listed company GameSquare plans to raise $70 million through rights issue to continue purchasing ETH

PANews reported on July 17 that Nasdaq-listed Game Square Holdings announced that it plans to issue 46,666,667 shares of common stock to raise US$70 million. The company plans to use
