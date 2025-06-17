a16z backs EigenLayer with $70m token buy amid EigenCloud launch

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:06
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01964+18.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000002601-62.81%

a16z crypto, the digital assets arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has deepened its investment in EigenLayer with a new $70 million token acquisition, coinciding with the launch of the Ethereum restaking protocol’s developer platform, EigenCloud.

On June 17, 2025, Eigen Labs announced the official launch of EigenCloud, a unified cloud platform aimed at accelerating crypto’s app era. 

As the EigenLayer (EIGEN) community celebrated this major milestone, the Eigen Labs team revealed that a16z had acquired an additional $70 million worth of EIGEN tokens to support the rollout. This builds on the $100 million investment a16z made in Eigen Labs’ Series B funding round in February 2024.

According to Eigen Labs, the latest token purchase will support commercialization efforts for EigenCloud’s new services. These include EigenVerify, a dispute resolution tool, and EigenCompute, a solution focused on execution. Both services are part of EigenCloud’s broader suite, which integrates with EigenLayer’s Autonomous Verifiable Services and EigenDA. 

The Eigen Labs team has been developing the EigenCloud solution for nearly a year. The platform is built on EigenLayer and powered by its native ecosystem token, EIGEN.

Billed as a “verifiability-as-a-service” platform, EigenCloud is set to dramatically expand what’s possible in crypto development. Its infrastructure makes “virtually anything verifiable onchain,” unlocking a wide range of use cases.

Potential applications include disintermediated digital marketplaces, fully onchain games, onchain insurance, automated adjudication, AI agents, and prediction markets.

EigenCloud apps leverage EIGEN stake for security, with generated fees going into staking rewards, product innovation or other ecosystem incentives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cryptonews, Russian lawmakers voted to pass a digital ruble bill, stipulating that the central bank's digital currency will be launched in September
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0618+0.56%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006213+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:01
Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009215+11.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003438+10.83%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.255+1.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:00
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0618+0.56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000026-62.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:33

Trending News

More

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum