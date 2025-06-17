Namada has completed the final stages of its mainnet launch, and the native token will soon be available for trading

PANews
2025/06/17 21:50
Stage
STAGE$0.0000641+6.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0196+18.21%
SOON
SOON$0.1503+2.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000002601-62.81%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Namada, based on Cosmos, has completed the final stage of its mainnet launch and launched a system designed to provide "privacy as a service" for decentralized applications, assets, and blockchains. As the mainnet launch is completed, Namada is conducting a free market token distribution to make its native token NAM liquid. Trading is expected to start this week as exchanges begin to list the token. The network is preparing for multiple integrations to expand its cross-chain coverage. It is currently planning to support Bitcoin through Lombard and Babylon, as well as support Ethereum and Solana through cross-chain bridges, conduct privacy swaps on Osmosis, and be compatible with stablecoin DeFi tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cryptonews, Russian lawmakers voted to pass a digital ruble bill, stipulating that the central bank's digital currency will be launched in September
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0618+0.56%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006213+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:01
Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Original text "Put the Crypto in the Index Funds" Original author: Matt Levine Compiled by: jk, Odaily Planet Daily What strategy did Vanguard adopt? A basic situation today is that
Planet
PLANET$0.0000009215+11.01%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003438+10.83%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.255+1.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 17:00
Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Cointelegraph, the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand plan to launch a nationwide crypto sandbox to allow
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0618+0.56%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000026-62.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:33

Trending News

More

Russian lawmakers pass digital ruble bill, expected to take effect on September 1, 2026

Bloomberg Chief Financial Writer: Why is the stock market willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of cryptocurrency?

Thailand SEC and Bank of Thailand plan to launch nationwide crypto sandbox for tourists

Pakistan’s Crypto Minister Discusses Bitcoin Strategy with El Salvador’s President

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum