Ubyx raises $10M to standardize stablecoin redemption and drive adoption PANews 2025/06/17 22:24

Ubyx, a startup aiming to standardize stablecoin redemption at face value, raised $10 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Ventures to launch in Q4 2025.