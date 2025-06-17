Luxxfolio, a Canadian public company, chooses Litecoin as its reserve asset

PANews
2025/06/17 17:49
Litecoin
LTC$99.51+2.56%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Luxxfolio Holdings, a Canadian listed company, announced that it has chosen Litecoin (LTC) as its reserve asset and called it a means of storing value in the future. Luxxfolio wrote on the X platform: "One of the reasons we chose Litecoin as our asset management asset is that Litecoin's economic activity continues to grow and speculative demand is low. This should make it an excellent means of storing value in the future."

