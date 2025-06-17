Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Particl
PART$0.1709-1.95%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.168+8.66%
ARK
ARK$0.4435-1.07%

A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest.

Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following its $373 million purchase earlier this month.

The timing of the firm’s sale aligned with a sharp surge in Circle’s stock price. CRCL touched a new intraday high of $165.60 on Monday before easing to close at $151.06, its highest closing price yet. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, the stock has climbed roughly 387%, nearly quintupling in under two weeks.

Ark’s sell-off sales were spread across three of its actively managed ETFs. These included ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), trimming 196,367, 92,310, and 53,981 CRCL, respectively. 

The total value of the cumulative 342,658 shares sold stands at approximately $51.7 million, representing about 7.6% of Ark’s initial 4.5 million-share position in Circle. Despite trimming its holdings, Ark Invest still holds over 4.15 million shares of Circle, now valued at approximately $628 million, well above its original $373 million investment.

Circle’s IPO has continued to draw attention across the industry, particularly following its explosive debut on the first day of trading. Another early backer, Sigil Fund, recently disclosed a 4x return on its CRCL stake, and industry optimism for more upside is strong particularly as stablecoins gain traction in mainstream finance.

Beyond Circle’s CRCL sales, other trades by Ark Invest on the same day included reductions in its Meta (META) holdings and new purchases in stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and DoorDash (DASH).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
XRP
XRP$3.2331+8.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01984+18.37%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07517-2.16%
ELIS
XLS$0.00284+4.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 20:07
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,410.65+6.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 19:38
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
Major
MAJOR$0.17834+1.42%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000002102-27.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:29

Trending News

More

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah

SEC delays in-kind redemption decision for Bitwise crypto ETFs