Infini suspends all card services, and the card opening fee will be refunded to the account within 10 working days PANews 2025/06/17 12:00

PANews reported on June 17 that according to an announcement by Infini, starting today, the services of its three types of cards, Global, Lite, and Tech, will be completely suspended, and new applications will be stopped. Top-up, withdrawal, and financial management functions will not be affected. Users who have paid the card opening fee will be automatically refunded (minus the discount) and returned to the Infini account balance within 10 working days, without manual operation. All in-transit or overdue refunds will also be processed.