Avalanche Launches Free Battle Pass to Earn AVAX and NFT Rewards PANews 2025/06/17 08:40

AVAX $22,75 +3,12% MAGIC $0,17398 +1,02% MINT $0,007997 +11,10% EDEN $0,031129 -1,16% AVA $0,6318 -1,61%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Decrypt, Ava Labs, Playfull and Magic Eden jointly launched the Avalanche Battle Pass free NFT, where users can mint in Magic Eden and get AVAX and NFT rewards by participating in games such as Off the Grid, Pixelmon: Warden's Ascent and Spellborne. The pass aims to integrate the decentralized experience in the Avalanche game ecosystem, unify the reward path and encourage players to explore more blockchain game content.