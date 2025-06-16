After HYPE hit a new high of $44.4, the giant whale holding 4x leveraged long positions in $HYPE made a floating profit of more than $13.7 million PANews 2025/06/16 15:11

MORE $0.05251 +1.17% HYPE $46.56 -2.45%

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the price of $HYPE broke through the historical high, reaching $44.4. A whale holding a 4x leveraged long position in $HYPE currently has a floating profit of more than $13.7 million.