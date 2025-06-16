Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $528 million last week, marking five consecutive weeks of net inflows

2025/06/16
PANews reported on June 16 that according to SoSoValue data, from June 9 to 13, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $528 million across the board, maintaining net inflows for five consecutive weeks. BlackRock's ETHA received $381 million in inflows in a single week, with a total inflow of $5.24 billion; Fidelity's FETH received $78.49 million in inflows, with a total of $1.59 billion. So far, the total assets of the nine ETFs have reached $10.03 billion, accounting for 3.26% of ETH's total market value.

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
PANews2025/07/17 20:07
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.
PANews2025/07/17 19:38
BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets:
PANews2025/07/02 22:29

