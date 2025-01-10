Berachain mainnet is coming soon, a panoramic guide to the ecological AI track and potential projects

Reference: Berachain & FlywheelDeFi

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The development of cryptocurrency is, to some extent, a history of the succession of innovation waves. The ICO boom in 2017 was considered the peak of the industry's ambitions. The slogan at the time was "decentralize everything" - from payment to storage, from social networking to games, it seems that everything can be reconstructed by blockchain. Seven years later, after experiencing the Meme coin carnival in early 2024, the market has started a new pursuit: AI Everything.

Among many emerging public chains, Berachain is gradually becoming the focus of the market with its innovative Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism. With the launch of the mainnet imminent, Berachain's pre-launch deposits have exceeded the $1 billion mark. As an application-first ecosystem, Berachain has currently attracted more than 200 teams to develop on the testnet. This article will explore 17 AI projects in the Berachain ecosystem and 11 projects worth paying attention to.

AI

3 Beras Capital ($3BC) is an innovative investment project based on the Berachain ecosystem. It organically combines the three major fields of AI, NFT and DAO through the unique 3BC Swarm Technology. The core of the project is to invest the raised ETH in the Berachain NFT ecosystem and give each NFT the characteristics of an intelligent agent, making it an AI agent with independent social attributes (such as the first batch of Byle Davies, Bu Zhu and Bintern). The project provides creators and investors with a variety of ways to participate through the DAOs.world platform, including content creation and token staking mechanisms, while adopting a DAO governance model to ensure sustainable development. The entire project is not only an investment opportunity, but also an innovative attempt to integrate artificial intelligence, blockchain and community governance, aiming to redefine the value connotation of digital assets.

Alterim AI is an innovative AI companion project based on Berachain, with the core goal of transforming static NFTs into autonomous AI characters. The project plans to upgrade NFTs from simple digital assets to interactive AI companions that can chat with users, participate in community interactions, and create their own stories by injecting unique personalities and goals into them. The project pays special attention to the bear-themed NFT series, provides services through the Telegram applet, and provides exclusive priority access to the cooperative community, aiming to make Berachain the ultimate platform for evolutionary autonomous NFTs.

Aspecta is an AI-based identity network platform that focuses on empowering developers and promoting ecosystem growth. By connecting Web2 and Web3 data such as GitHub, Stack Overflow, on-chain addresses, projects, blogs, etc., developers can demonstrate their skills, influence, and experience in a verifiable way. The platform provides a developer ecosystem as a service (Dev-Eco-As-A-Service), supporting developers to effectively use identity authentication in multiple scenarios such as collaboration, financing, recruitment, and community building, and has established partnerships with multiple projects such as Gitcoin, Linea, Taiko, Polygon, etc.

BAOS.FUN is an AI-driven DeFi aggregation platform based on Berachain, which allows users to earn BGT tokens by participating in Proof of Liquidity (PoL) mining through custom AI agents. The platform has designed a weekly competition mechanism, where each BAO organization competes for performance in different revenue sources through AI agents, and the top performers can receive reward distribution. Through the combination of the community coordination layer (BAO) and the execution layer (AI agent), the project provides users with a sustainable revenue aggregation solution, avoiding the cyclical fluctuations in traditional projects.

Decimal is an AI-driven, TEE hardware-protected Web3 intent engine that allows users to express their needs in natural language, and the platform automatically converts them into cross-chain execution instructions. Through the security of the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), the platform not only simplifies the deployment process of cross-chain dApps, but also significantly reduces the deployment cost, while providing instant liquidity across more than 1,000 chains, becoming a navigation system similar to Google Maps in the Web3 world.

FLOCK AI is the world's first decentralized AI training platform, built on federated learning technology. By incentivizing the community to provide training data and model feedback, the platform democratizes model creation and alignment. Developers and protocols can use FLOCK.io to train models for specific use cases, such as AI companions, function call models, and sensor analysis, providing infrastructure support for decentralized AI training.

ImaginAIry NFTs is an innovative AI-driven NFT platform that focuses on casting AI-generated art as NFTs. The platform redefines the way digital art is created and traded by combining artificial intelligence with NFT technology, providing creators with a platform to transform AI-generated art into digital assets, thus exploring the transformative potential of AI in the creative field and digital ownership.

MetaKraft AI is a game development platform based on generative AI, dedicated to creating immersive story content for creators. The platform simplifies the blockchain game development process through AI and Web3 technology, allowing developers to seamlessly integrate in-game and out-of-game assets and publish on-chain games. As the first application layer driven by generative AI, MetaKraft AI provides a comprehensive solution for the decentralized game design field, helping developers unleash unlimited creative potential and realize the creation, monetization and ownership management of game assets.

MOREPad is an innovative Web3 platform that combines the three major technical advantages of ERC-404 standard, Omnichain and code-free development. Built on Polygon, the platform provides a complete solution including MOREPad Pioneer, AI services, development tool SDK, liquidity trading integration, advanced analysis reports and multi-chain compatibility. By integrating LayerZero technology, MOREPad enables developers to easily build full-chain applications, providing a comprehensive platform for collaboration, creation and value realization for participants in the digital economy ecosystem.

Omo Protocol is the first modular asset management protocol driven by on-chain agents, focusing on solving the modular fragmentation problem in the EVM and ALT-VM ecosystems. As a full-chain DeFi protocol, Omo simplifies the complexity of cross-chain transactions through an AI agent coordination layer, providing users with a seamless asset management experience. The core goal of the platform is to serve the future modular development, allowing users to more conveniently manage assets scattered on different chains by abstracting cross-chain operations.

BERA.TV is the first cross-dimensional AI-generated TV program platform, combining artificial intelligence technology with social media elements to create a new entertainment content production and distribution model. By generating unique cross-dimensional content through AI technology, the platform brings users an innovative viewing experience and opens up new application scenarios for AI in the field of digital entertainment.

Crestal is a platform dedicated to simplifying Web3 infrastructure solutions, with the vision of providing transparent and unbiased information comparison for blockchain services. The platform has recently launched the "The Nation" project, a positive-sum game AI agent launcher, similar to a Tamagotchi with full internet and bank account access. Crestal simplifies technical complexity, allowing developers to easily integrate various services, while encouraging decentralized service providers to provide high-quality services through incentive mechanisms, contributing to the construction of a more efficient and fair Web3 ecosystem. The platform has also launched a reward program for contributors to IntentKit AI, allowing users to earn income by building and selling skills.

IceCream Swap is an AI-driven DEX aggregator that can scan the entire blockchain network to find the best transaction path for users. The platform currently supports more than 20 chains such as CoreDAO, Base, and NeonEVM. It helps users avoid inefficient transactions through intelligent algorithms and achieve a professional-level trading experience.

Mozaic is an innovative AI-driven DeFi yield optimization protocol that provides automated cross-chain yield farming services through LayerZero technology. The project provides users with up to 150% APY income opportunities with its two main products, Hercules and Theseus. Despite experiencing a security incident in March 2024, the team quickly resumed operations through reorganization and upgrades, and is currently focusing on expanding its business in the Berachain ecosystem, and is committed to making the application of AI technology in the DeFi field more popular and democratized.

Orochi Network is the first zero-knowledge modular data availability layer (zkMDAL) platform, which is committed to solving the core challenges of scalability, privacy and data integrity in the blockchain ecosystem through the innovative combination of zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology and hybrid aBFT consensus mechanism. The platform uses Merkle DAG structure and ZK-data-rollups technology to provide high-performance data processing capabilities, while converting real-world data into data that can be read and verified by smart contracts through verifiable data pipelines, providing strong infrastructure support for Web3 applications such as DeFi and GameFi.

WeBera Finance is an AI-driven yield abstraction layer protocol running on Berachain. It continuously monitors the market through an AI optimizer to provide users with DeFi solutions with the highest yield, lowest risk and instant liquidity. The protocol adopts the ERC-4626 standard and modular architecture, supports the rapid integration of multiple sources of income and DeFi strategies, and achieves up to 20 times savings through the socialization mechanism of gas fees. As the first AI x DeFi project in the Berachain ecosystem, WeBera not only provides dual AI optimizers for liquidity provision and POL delegation, but also plans to launch a code-free DeFi proxy creation tool, committed to deeply integrating AI technology with DeFi to create better quality income opportunities for users.

Zeru is an innovative decentralized credit infrastructure platform that focuses on providing zero-collateralized loan services. It analyzes user behavior in DeFi protocols through an AI-driven universal credit layer (ZScore), generates on-chain credit scores, and publishes them as public products on Base Sepolia. As EigenLayer's AVS (Actively Validated Service), Zeru is running the incentive test network zubbles69 on the Base testnet, where users can earn zubbles tokens and improve their zScore through operations such as deposits, lending, and deploying strategies.

Community

BeraLand is the core community portal in the Berachain ecosystem. As a comprehensive navigation platform covering 225 ecological projects, it not only helps users easily discover and understand various Berachain projects, but also provides the latest news, alpha intelligence and other important information. It is the preferred entry point for users to explore the Berachain ecosystem.

The HoneyCast (THC) is the official podcast of the Berachain ecosystem. Since "bears" are not good at reading, they provide high-quality content to the community in the form of audio. The program is mainly published on Spotify and Apple platforms, inviting founders and core developers of ecological projects to have in-depth dialogues, and providing holders with unique rights and interests through THC NFT. It is an important audio media platform for understanding the development of the Berachain ecosystem.

The Honey Jar (THJ) is an important cultural driver and community portal in the Berachain ecosystem. As an innovative venture studio, they have created Honeycomb, the largest NFT project in the ecosystem. The project is not only an NFT collection, but also a high-quality project equity aggregation platform. By integrating various rights and interests of high-quality projects in the Berachain ecosystem, it provides unique value to community members. At the same time, they also operate the largest validator node in the ecosystem and develop the Henlo project, playing a key role in promoting Berachain's cultural construction and community development.

DeFi

Kodiak is the native liquidity hub of the Berachain ecosystem. As a basic DeFi building block in the ecosystem, it is supported by the Berachain Foundation through the Build-A-Bera incubator. As a DEX platform, Kodiak provides a number of innovative features: decentralized trading capabilities with centralized liquidity and full-range AMM support, automated liquidity management strategies, an incentive layer deeply integrated with the Berachain Proof of Liquidity (PoL) mechanism, and code-free token deployment tools. By integrating a complete DEX technology stack, Kodiak provides traders with the deepest liquidity and optimal trade execution, while providing flexible liquidity utilization solutions for protocols and liquidity providers, and is committed to becoming the most important DeFi infrastructure in the Berachain ecosystem.

Infrared Finance is the leading liquidity staking protocol in the Berachain ecosystem, providing a one-stop service for BGT stakers and liquidity providers through a user-friendly interface. The project has received strategic investment from Binance Labs and a $2.5 million seed round led by Synergis. Through its native token $IRED and innovative one-click PoL (liquidity proof) staking system, it simplifies the process of user participation in the Berachain ecosystem. The project is developing infrastructure such as a validator network, PoL vault, and the first native liquidity staking token iBGT, and is committed to redefining the liquidity staking experience.

Yeet is an innovative on-chain game protocol DeFi project in the Berachain ecosystem. Its core gameplay is to let players invest $BERA (called "yeet") into the prize pool. The last investor can win 80% of the prize pool, and the remaining 20% is randomly distributed to 10 players. Each investment must be at least 0.5% of the current prize pool, and a 15% tax is levied (9% is distributed to $YEET stakers, 5% goes to the protocol treasury, and 1% is used for public product funds). The project also includes Yeet Bonds (discount bonds for ecological projects), Yeet Vault (automated income treasury), and an NFT series called "Yeetards" (a total of 5,289). $YEET tokens will be publicly raised through the Ramen Finance platform on the first day of the Berachain mainnet, using a sealed bid auction mechanism to sell 8% of the token supply, with a starting fully diluted valuation (FDV) of US$12.5 million.

Ramen Finance is the native token launch pad protocol of the Berachain ecosystem, providing liquidity guidance services for new projects through two core functions: selected launch and launch pool. The project adopts a centralized liquidity AMM mechanism and launched an NFT project called "Hungry Bera". The second round of testnet activities is currently underway, allowing users to familiarize themselves with the platform functions in advance through the price discovery model. Participants can use the testnet $BERA to bid for $BINGBONG tokens, and the winner will share the mainnet reward pool of 1 million Gacha.

Beraborrow is a decentralized lending protocol in the Berachain ecosystem, developed based on the well-known Liquity model on Ethereum. Its core feature is that it allows users to use iBGT tokens as collateral to obtain interest-free loans and issues the first stablecoin $NECT based on the PoL (Proof of Liquidity) mechanism in the ecosystem. As the basic building block of the Berachain DeFi ecosystem, Beraborrow is committed to unlocking the liquidity of the ecosystem and driving the growth of the entire ecosystem by providing a comprehensive range of basic products.

NFT and GameFi

Kingdomly is a comprehensive NFT creation and publishing platform that provides a complete solution from art generation to smart contract deployment. Its core features include generative art creation, rarity adjustment, metadata customization, IPFS integration, automatic casting page generation, smart contract generator, etc. The platform supports private placement whitelist management and allows NFT contracts to be deployed on multiple chains such as ETH, ARB, AVAX or POLY. As a one-stop NFT DApp, Kingdomly allows creators to focus on artistic creation while providing convenient NFT publishing, casting and (coming soon) trading functions.

BeraTone is a multiplayer online life simulation and role-playing game in the Berachain ecosystem, which is planned to support both PC and mobile terminals. The game combines various gameplay elements such as farm management, fishing, item making and music rhythm, creating an evolving and charming virtual world for players. The project has launched the "Founder's Sailcloth" NFT, and holders will have the privilege of experiencing the game demo version first. The game emphasizes social interactivity, allowing players to immerse themselves in this unique game world anytime and anywhere. The project team also hinted that there may be an airdrop reward mechanism.

Beramonium Chronicles is an NFT RPG game project in the Berachain ecosystem, and its first product is "Beramonium: Gemhunters". This is an idle RPG game where players can send their Beramonium Genesis Bera NFTs to perform tasks and obtain equipment and gems. The game innovatively adopts a game revenue mechanism based on PoL (proof of liquidity): mining BGT through the protocol's own liquidity, obtaining token incentives such as $KDK, $iRED, $RAMEN, $YEET, etc., repackaging these tokens into game rewards, and providing them to players in the gem store in the form of token packages of different sizes. The project has been approved by RFA (probably some kind of funding program) and will receive $BERA tokens for rewarding players. This model implements a sustainable, non-PvP, non-inflationary Play-to-Earn mechanism, and as the scale of the game grows, the rewards will also increase accordingly. According to OpenSea data, its floor price is currently 0.089 ETH.

Summarize

The Berachain ecosystem is undergoing a critical transition period from the testnet to the mainnet. Through the RFA program, 127 high-quality projects have been successfully supported, fully reflecting Berachain's core concept of "application first". These projects cover multiple fields such as DeFi, GameFi, NFT, etc., and together they have built a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem. It is particularly noteworthy that the funding allocation plan of the RFA program (70% for mainnet user rewards and liquidity incentives, 10-15% for testnet user retroactive rewards, and 15% for infrastructure construction) fully demonstrates the project's careful consideration of the sustainable development of the ecosystem.

As the mainnet launch is approaching, Berachain is fully prepared to become the next generation of leading blockchain platform with its innovative PoL mechanism, perfect infrastructure and rich application ecology. For users seeking high-quality blockchain investment opportunities, it is undoubtedly a wise choice to deeply understand and participate in the Berachain ecosystem.