Sonic Integrates Bubblemaps V2 to Enhance Onchain Intelligence

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 14:10
Responding to the surging demand for transparency in decentralized finance (DeFi), Sonic Labs is boosting its onchain intelligence by integrating Bubblemaps V2, giving users better visibility into wallet behavior and token flows.

Deeper Visibility into Wallet Behavior and Token Flows

Sonic, the high-performance EVM blockchain, is significantly bolstering its on-chain intelligence capabilities through the integration of Bubblemaps V2. This move aims to provide Sonic users with deeper visibility into wallet behavior and token flows, aligning with the surging demand for greater transparency in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

By expanding its “InfoFi” infrastructure, Sonic Labs is equipping its community with advanced tools to explore, analyze, and assess market behavior with enhanced clarity. The integration comes at a time when on-chain trading is accelerating, which presents users with increasingly complex market dynamics.

In a statement, Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, highlighted the evolving needs of blockchain users.

“We’re seeing a shift in how users interact with blockchains — not just to transact, but to understand. Access to visual analytics makes it easier for users to follow value flows and trading patterns across Sonic, particularly as on-chain activity becomes more fast-paced and public,” Kong stated.

Bubblemaps V2 offers robust features designed to provide a clearer picture of ecosystem dynamics. These include the ability to track token distribution over time and meticulously examine wallet interactions. Specialized tools such as “Time Travel” and “Magic Nodes” will further support deeper insights into token lifecycles and wallet patterns.

Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps, underscored the broader significance of this integration. “InfoFi isn’t just tooling, it’s becoming infrastructure,” Vaiman said. “Sonic is aligning with this new paradigm, putting intelligence where it matters the most: on-chain.”

Meanwhile, Kong told Bitcoin.com News the integration not only aligns with Sonic’s broader objective of making DeFi experience better but also addresses some of the risks hindering its adoption. Explaining why speed is essential for protocols to operate efficiently, Kong said:

Kong also posits that blockchains offer a significant transparency advantage over traditional finance because all data, including smart contract execution, is publicly accessible. This inherent transparency, according to the Sonic Labs CEO, fundamentally reduces counterparty risk. He further notes that tools like Bubblemaps are crucial for both retail and institutional users, enabling them to easily digest this public on-chain information and make more informed decisions.

