UBS Sees Senate Rushing ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ Toward High-Stakes Finale

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 11:10
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1338-3.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06006-3.28%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01611-0.67%

UBS spotlights blistering Senate momentum on a sweeping economic bill packed with permanent tax incentives and trade reprieves, all under crushing pressure to meet July deadlines.

UBS Sees Fast-Track Senate Action on Key Economic Bill Amid Trade Reprieves and Deadline Pressure

Global investment bank and financial services giant UBS published its Washington Weekly report on June 13, providing a comprehensive update on U.S. legislative and trade developments. The publication, issued by UBS Wealth Management USA and authored by the UBS Editorial Team, examined the progress of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” as it moves from the House to the Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee is expected to deliver the most significant revisions, potentially softening proposed Medicaid cuts and making business tax breaks like bonus depreciation and research and development credits permanent, rather than expiring in five years as the House bill outlines. The Senate version may also narrow the state and local tax (SALT) deduction. UBS emphasized the speed of the Senate’s approach, stating:

The report detailed how Republicans are using budget reconciliation—a mechanism created by Congress in 1974 that allows certain fiscal measures to pass with a simple Senate majority—to advance the bill. While this allows the legislation to bypass the usual 60-vote threshold, it imposes strict requirements. Provisions without direct budgetary consequences, such as a 10-year federal ban on state AI regulations and energy permitting measures, may be eliminated. The Senate Parliamentarian remains the final authority on whether these provisions can be retained, and this vetting process could shape the final version of the bill.

UBS also addressed recent trade policy shifts, highlighting a temporary reprieve for the Trump administration as a federal appeals court stayed a ruling that would have overturned several tariffs imposed under emergency powers. Meanwhile, the U.S. and China reached a six-month agreement granting American access to rare earth minerals in return for limited relief on export controls. Although the broader 90-day pause on new tariff hikes—set to expire on Aug. 12—remains unresolved, the rare earths deal effectively maintains current terms.

Referring to ongoing bilateral negotiations, UBS wrote:

Treasury Secretary Bessent further indicated the administration may prolong its July 8 deadline for reaching new trade deals, even as sectoral tariffs on items like semiconductors, lumber, and pharmaceuticals remain active and legally robust.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve
XRP
XRP$3.2356+8.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01993+19.19%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07597-1.63%
ELIS
XLS$0.00284+4.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 20:07
Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,406.61+6.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 19:38
Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah

Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah

Stablecoin-powered finance firm Noah teams up with Web3 infrastructure firm Gnosis to launch USD virtual accounts for stablecoin users in the United States and beyond. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the strategic partnership offers the German web3…
U Coin
U$0.01256+0.88%
Startup
STARTUP$0.034979+10.67%
SentraNet
SENT$0.01431+3.69%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000002102-27.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.842+9.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 20:30

Trending News

More

Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million

Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah

SEC delays in-kind redemption decision for Bitwise crypto ETFs

US SEC Delays Decision on Physical Redemptions of Bitwise Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs