Germany's Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report: The total number of anti-money laundering reports related to cryptocurrencies increased by 8.2% last year PANews 2025/06/15 09:30

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, according to the annual report of the German Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), anti-money laundering reports involving cryptocurrencies in Germany increased by 8.2% last year. The total number of reports related to cryptocurrencies climbed from 8,049 in 2023 to 8,711, accounting for 3.3% of all suspicious activity reports (SARs) submitted to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Germany's agency responsible for combating money laundering, a record high. The total marks a 23.6% increase since 2020, with Bitcoin dominating the vast majority of reports last year, followed by Ethereum, XRP, Tether and Litecoin. According to the financial intelligence unit, credit agencies and banks filed more than 6,000 crypto-related reports, which typically involved transactions with trading platforms, mixing services and gambling sites.