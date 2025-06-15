Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million PANews 2025/06/15 08:38

BTC $118,156.75 -0.18% NOW $0.01023 -15.31%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of BTC worth $200 million. His positions are: 20x leveraged long orders, 1,894 BTC, positions worth about $200 million, opening price of $104,976, liquidation price of $97,265, and current floating profit of about $910,000. The trader opened a long position of BTC on June 9 and closed it on June 13, with a loss of $12.48 million.