946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 00:30
Powerloom
POWER$0.01133+5.49%
DROP
DROP$0.000012-7.69%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04079-5.55%

At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month.

Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners Still Feel the Heat

On June 14, 2025, Bitcoin’s hashrate carved out a fresh milestone, hitting a peak of 946 exahash per second (EH/s) based on the seven-day simple moving average (SMA). The prior all-time high (ATH) was set on May 31, when the network reached 943 EH/s. As of 8 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, the hashrate measured 944.84 EH/s.

946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay DropBitcoin hashrate on Saturday, June 14, 2025, according to hashrateindex.com.

This latest ATH arrived just after a slight difficulty adjustment, a 0.45% dip that nudged the metric down from 126.98 trillion to 126.41 trillion. Although this shift offered minor relief, the difficulty remains elevated—continuing to weigh heavily on miners. The next recalibration is projected for around June 29, 2025. Of the 12 difficulty changes so far this year, eight have been upward revisions while four marked downward moves.

Meanwhile, mining revenue has declined compared to levels seen 30 days ago, with the hashprice slipping from a daily yield of $55.53 per petahash per second (PH/s) on May 14 to the current $52.92 per PH/s. In the past 24 hours, miners earned an average of 3.17 BTC from both block subsidies and transaction fees combined, with fees contributing just 1.32% to the total haul.

At the moment, block times are lagging behind the ideal 10-minute average, and the next difficulty adjustment—slated for June 29—is tentatively projected to dip by about 7.74%. Naturally, that figure is fluid and likely to shift greatly by the time the change is implemented. Especially if the hashrate holds at elevated levels and block production begins to accelerate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

PANews reported on July 17 that according to PolkaWorld, at yesterday's Web3 Summit event, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, pointed out that Polkadot NPoS (Nominated Proof of Stake) is dragging
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:43
Web3 Summit: Polkadot plans to launch stablecoin with DOT collateral

Web3 Summit: Polkadot plans to launch stablecoin with DOT collateral

Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood unveils plans for the ecosystem’s native decentralized stablecoin on the network. The stablecoin will be collateralized to the protocol’s native token DOT. On the first day of the Web3 Summit 2025 on July 17, Wood discussed…
Polkadot
DOT$4.189+2.22%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$----%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000819-10.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01992+19.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000002102-30.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 16:51
Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US

Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Roger Ver, an early Bitcoin investor, sued the Spanish government at the European Court of Human Rights last month in an
LETSTOP
STOP$0.05452+5.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 19:28

Trending News

More

Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

Web3 Summit: Polkadot plans to launch stablecoin with DOT collateral

Early Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Sues Spanish Government to Stop Extradition to US

SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time

Bank of America Trying to Understand Client Demand Before Stablecoin Rollout: CEO