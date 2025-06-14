Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio

PANews
2025/06/14 21:39
Core DAO
CORE$0.5527+0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.05189+2.48%
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors may have been deterred by Bitcoin's early volatility, today's Bitcoin volatility has decreased over time, which means that the cost of investing in Bitcoin is falling, and institutional investors' acceptance of Bitcoin is also a sign of the maturity of cryptocurrency.

In addition, the number of Bitcoin wallets that have held cryptocurrencies for at least one month and sold them all has dropped significantly, indicating that investors are holding cryptocurrencies for the long term rather than trading them. Of course, Bitcoin still accounts for a small proportion of global net assets at this stage (about $2 trillion out of $500 trillion). If Bitcoin is regarded as a valuable asset by more people, it must become a more core asset in the portfolio. For investors who value Bitcoin, Philippe Laffont recommends not letting Bitcoin occupy too large a proportion of the portfolio to the point of becoming the driving factor of the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, Australia's financial intelligence agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), announced on Wednesday that it would list cryptocurrency as
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 19:16
Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

PANews reported on July 17 that according to PolkaWorld, at yesterday's Web3 Summit event, Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot, pointed out that Polkadot NPoS (Nominated Proof of Stake) is dragging
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$----%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:43
Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

PANews reported on July 17 that Raydium, a decentralized exchange based on Solana, announced on Wednesday that it has allocated a total of $190.4 million to repurchase RAY tokens. The
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000819-10.29%
Raydium
RAY$2.92-1.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:54

Trending News

More

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

Gavin Wood: NPoS is dragging down the Polkadot security model and requires fundamental replacement and reconstruction

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

Web3 Summit: Polkadot plans to launch stablecoin with DOT collateral

SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time