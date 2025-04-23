PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

According to Cailian News, US President Trump said that the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates and he has no intention of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. In addition, Trump also expressed the hope that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell would take more aggressive action on the issue of interest rates.

According to the latest data from 8marketcap, Bitcoin has surpassed Alphabet (Google) and risen to fifth place in global asset market value.

According to Cryptonews, Tesla's latest financial report shows that as of the end of the first quarter, it held $951 million worth of Bitcoin, a slight decrease from $1.076 billion at the end of last year. The position began to accumulate in early 2021. According to Arkham data, Tesla did not conduct any crypto asset transactions this quarter and currently holds 11,509 Bitcoins.

According to Sina News, US President Trump made a public speech on Tuesday (April 22) local time, admitting that the current US tariffs on Chinese exports are too high and that the tax rate is expected to be significantly reduced. This marks that Trump has softened his attitude on his signature tariff policy. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Benson also said at a JPMorgan Chase event that the tariff war between China and the United States will soon cool down.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, all up more than 2%.

According to Cailian News, U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.66%, the Nasdaq up 2.71%, and the S&P 500 up 2.51%. European stock markets closed higher across the board, with Germany's DAX30 index up 0.41%. International crude oil rose nearly 2%, while spot gold fell about 1%, and once stood above $3,500 per ounce during the session.

Cantor to form $3 billion crypto venture with SoftBank and Tether to invest in Bitcoin

According to FT, three people familiar with the matter revealed that Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Brandon Lutnick, son of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is working with SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex to build a multi-billion dollar Bitcoin acquisition platform. The platform raised $200 million in January and will use the funds to create a new company called 21 Capital, which will obtain $3 billion worth of Bitcoin from other investors and companies. Tether will contribute $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, while SoftBank and Bitfinex will contribute $900 million and $600 million respectively.

The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May has dropped to 91.7%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch", the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 91.7%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 8.3%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 32.8%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 61.8%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 5.3%.

Viewpoint

Analysis: ETH's biggest potential selling pressure is around $1,860, and if it breaks through, it will rise back to $2,000

According to IntoTheBlock, ETH's market value has increased by 12% in the past 24 hours. On-chain data shows that there is less resistance in the future, with the maximum potential selling pressure around $1,860. If this area is broken, ETH is expected to further rise to the psychological barrier of $2,000.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, said that Trump may push for tariffs again in the future, but Bitcoin will not be affected like technology stocks. Bitcoin will benefit from high debt levels and deflationary policies that are difficult to maintain. He believes that the Treasury's debt repurchase program provides liquidity to the market, allowing Bitcoin to find support in uncertainty. It is expected that Bitcoin may climb all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000, which may trigger a trend from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies and start a new "altcoin season."

Analysis: $95,000 is a key short-term stop loss for BTC, Bitcoin appears to be regaining its bullish momentum

According to official news from Matrixport, the price of Bitcoin has risen to $93,632, and the recent strong rebound has verified the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin. As market concerns about Trump's tariff remarks have eased, speculative activities have increased significantly and the number of open contracts has risen sharply. Although the key short-term stop loss level of $95,000 has not yet been broken, this breakthrough may be realized soon as market confidence increases. Bitcoin seems to be regaining its bullish momentum.

Project News

Coinbase will launch tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network

According to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch the tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network. Please do not send this asset through other networks, otherwise funds may be lost. Transfers of this asset are open in regions where Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange support trading. If liquidity conditions are met, the CLANKER-USD trading pair will be launched in phases on or after 0:00 on April 24, and support may be limited in some regions.

DWF Labs Partners with Mask Network and Invests $5 Million in $MASK Tokens

DWF Labs announced a strategic partnership with Mask Network and invested $5 million in $MASK tokens to promote the development of the decentralized social layer and Web3 ecosystem.

Important data

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (April 22, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$936 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$267 million. Currently, ARKB's total net inflow has reached US$2.868 billion. The second is Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$254 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached US$11.623 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$103.345 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to total Bitcoin market value) is 5.71%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$36.693 billion.

According to Alternative data, the crypto panic and greed index rose to 72 today, compared to 47 yesterday, and the market sentiment is in a "greedy" state. Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin's proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).

Financing

Payment gateway Inflow completes $1.1 million seed round of financing, with participation from Rockstart and others

Payment gateway Inflow has completed a $1.1 million seed round of financing, with participation from Rockstart, GnosisVC, Alliance, Plug And Play, and Stake Capital. Angel investors include Ledger co-founder Nicolas Bacca, Primonial REIM co-founder Stephanie Lacroix, and TEMPUS SHOP founder Tempus.

According to CoinDesk, Analog, a blockchain project that unifies liquidity across multiple networks, announced that it has raised $15 million through token sales, and digital asset financing company Bolts Capital has completed the token purchase, bringing Analog's total support to $36 million. Analog plans to use the funds to develop interoperability tools such as the Omnichain Analog Token Standard (OATS), which supports the transfer of fungible and non-fungible assets across blockchains. Also in the works is Firestarter, a real-world asset (RWA) market for tokenizing real estate, collectibles, and income-generating items.

Arch Labs Completes $13 Million Series A Funding, Led by Pantera Capital

According to Chainwire, Bitcoin infrastructure company Arch Labs has completed a $13 million Series A financing round with a valuation of $200 million. This round of financing was led by Pantera Capital, with other strategic investors also participating. The funds will accelerate the development and release of ArchVM, which can achieve fast, secure and fully verifiable smart contract functions on Bitcoin. According to reports, Arch Labs is a software development company and a core contributor to Arch Network. Arch Network is a bridgeless execution platform that can achieve smart contract-like functions on Bitcoin. Previously, Arch Labs raised $7 million, led by Multicoin Capital.

DAO infrastructure provider Tally completes $8 million Series A financing, led by AppWorks and others

According to CoinDesk, DAO infrastructure provider Tally has completed an $8 million Series A financing round, aiming to expand its governance technology to more crypto-native decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This round of financing was led by AppWorks and Blockchain Capital, with participation from companies such as BitGo. According to reports, Tally's most famous product is the Tally protocol, which provides support for infrastructure to help leading protocols conduct effective on-chain governance of their DAOs, including Arbitrum, Uniswap DAO, ZKsync, Wormhole, Eigenlayer, Obol, and Hyperlane. The platform was originally a DAO governance tool and has now grown into the most widely adopted software stack for on-chain organizations on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. Tally had previously raised $7.5 million in two rounds of financing in 2021.

Astra Fintech Launches $100 Million Fund to Support Solana’s Growth in Asia

According to Cointelegraph, Astra Fintech, a global blockchain payment provider, announced that it has established a $100 million fund to support the development of the Solana ecosystem in Asia. Through the fund, Astra Fintech plans to invest funds to accelerate the development of related projects and establish partnerships with developers, companies and regulators. The fund's operating base will be based in South Korea. The fund will focus on projects and developers engaged in PayFi solutions, a series of systems that use blockchain technology to facilitate payments.