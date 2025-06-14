Echo Protocol's official X account was stolen, and the previous theft news was false PANews 2025/06/14 20:00

PANews reported on June 14 that JP | Echo (@jonphayyy) clarified on the X platform that the official X account of Echo Protocol has been stolen and the previous theft news is false. If you encounter any unexpected posts or links, please do not click or participate. The relevant content is not shared by the official team. Please note that no user funds or data have been affected, and the protocol remains completely safe. Echo Protocol is currently working closely with X to resolve this issue and restore access rights.