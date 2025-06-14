Bitdeer: Bitcoin holdings have exceeded 1,400 PANews 2025/06/14 17:31

PANews reported on June 14 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of June 13, its total Bitcoin holdings had exceeded 1,400, increasing to 1,408.9 (Note: this number is pure holdings, excluding Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 45.5 BTC, but 45.3 BTC were sold.