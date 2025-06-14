Ethereum Foundation Donates $500K to Tornado Cash Co-creator Roman Storm’s Defense Ahead of July Trial

2025/06/14 08:12
PANews reported on June 14 that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm is raising defense funds for the trial that will begin in New York on July 14. The Ethereum Foundation announced a donation of $500,000 and promised to match community donations up to $750,000. The foundation said, "Privacy is normal and writing code is not a crime."

