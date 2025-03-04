PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

PANews
2025/03/04 18:08
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000819-10.29%

The birth of Bitcoin is not accidental, but the result of decades of technical and conceptual accumulation of the cypherpunk movement. From the foundation of cryptography to the conception of anonymous electronic cash, to the practice of decentralized consensus mechanism, a series of key breakthroughs paved the way for Bitcoin. Core concepts such as public key identity, Byzantine fault tolerance, proof of work, and smart contracts have shaped the foundation of the decentralized financial system. Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin white paper not only marked the birth of peer-to-peer electronic cash, but also continued the cypherpunk's pursuit of privacy, freedom, and anti-censorship, setting off a global decentralized revolution against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis.

PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.239-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:48
Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, Australia's financial intelligence agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), announced on Wednesday that it would list cryptocurrency as
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 19:16
Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

PANews reported on July 17 that Raydium, a decentralized exchange based on Solana, announced on Wednesday that it has allocated a total of $190.4 million to repurchase RAY tokens. The
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000819-10.29%
Raydium
RAY$2.951-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:54

Trending News

More

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

US SEC Chairman: Supports merger of SEC and CFTC

SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time