Sharplink Gaming Becomes Largest Public ETH Holder With $463 Million Purchase

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 05:30
Ethereum
ETH$3,416.37+7.49%

Sharplink Gaming has secured 176,271 ETH for $463 million, becoming the largest publicly traded holder of ether globally, and actively staking the majority of its position to earn network rewards.

Acquisition of 176,000+ ETH Sees Sharplink Double Down on Ethereum

Sharplink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has made headlines by acquiring 176,271 ETH for $462.9 million, positioning itself as the largest publicly traded ether holder worldwide. This milestone surpasses other public firms, leaving only the Ethereum Foundation ahead in total holdings.

The acquisition, averaging $2,626 per ETH, was funded through the company’s previously disclosed private investment in public equity (PIPE) and additional proceeds from its $1 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

“This is a landmark moment for Sharplink and for public company adoption of digital assets. Our decision to make ETH our primary treasury reserve asset reflects deep conviction in its role as programmable, yield-bearing digital capital,” said Rob Phythian, CEO of Sharplink Gaming.

Between May 30 and June 12, Sharplink raised $79 million in gross proceeds via its ATM facility, with the majority allocated to expanding its ETH treasury position.

Joseph Lubin, Chairman of Sharplink Gaming and Co-founder of Ethereum, spoke about Sharplink’s significant capital allocation to ETH.

Over 95% of Sharplink’s ETH is now actively deployed in staking and liquid staking platforms, not only generating yield but also supporting the Ethereum network’s security. The company has also reported an 11.8% ETH-per-share growth since June 2, 2025, enhancing shareholder exposure to the asset’s performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
FUND
FUND$0.02801--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.239-0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:48
Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, Australia's financial intelligence agency, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), announced on Wednesday that it would list cryptocurrency as
TOP Network
TOP$0.000097--%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 19:16
Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

PANews reported on July 17 that Raydium, a decentralized exchange based on Solana, announced on Wednesday that it has allocated a total of $190.4 million to repurchase RAY tokens. The
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000819-10.29%
Raydium
RAY$2.951-0.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:54

Trending News

More

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Australian regulator names cryptocurrencies a top threat in financial crime crackdown

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

US SEC Chairman: Supports merger of SEC and CFTC

SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time