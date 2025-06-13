Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust

PANews
2025/06/13 21:53
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000188-59,13%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0007581+7,68%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to information from the Delaware State Company Registry, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF was officially registered and established in Delaware on June 12, 2025. The entity type is a statutory trust (Statutory Trust), and the registered address is 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington. CSC Delaware Trust Company serves as the registered agent.

Invesco and Galaxy jointly register Solana spot ETF trust

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, the tokenized money market fund platform Spiko announced the completion of a US$22 million Series A financing round, led by
FUND
FUND$0,02801--%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,239-0,48%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:48
Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc plans to buy $2.7 million worth of Bitcoin as a financial reserve in July

Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc plans to buy $2.7 million worth of Bitcoin as a financial reserve in July

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc (6574.T) has officially launched its Bitcoin financial strategy and plans to purchase 400
Threshold
T$0,01758+2,68%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:59
Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

PANews reported on July 17 that Raydium, a decentralized exchange based on Solana, announced on Wednesday that it has allocated a total of $190.4 million to repurchase RAY tokens. The
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0000819-10,29%
Raydium
RAY$2,965+0,81%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 18:54

Trending News

More

Tokenized money market fund platform Spiko completes $22 million Series A financing, led by Index Ventures

Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc plans to buy $2.7 million worth of Bitcoin as a financial reserve in July

Solana ecosystem DEX Raydium has repurchased over $190 million worth of tokens

US SEC Chairman: Supports merger of SEC and CFTC

Voting was full of twists and turns! The U.S. House of Representatives finally passed procedural votes to advance three pieces of encryption legislation, and the Genius Act is expected to be signed th